Starters and Inactives: Falcons vs. Bears

Oct 12, 2014 at 07:55 AM

The Atlanta Falcons and Chicago are required by NFL rules to reduce their active gameday roster to 46 players by naming a list of inactive players 90 minutes prior to kickoff. Below are the inactives for both teams. Starters listed below are on the game card given to the media and may not represent the actual personnel on the field to start the game.

FALCONS INACTIVES
QB 12 - Sean Renfree
CB 28 - Javier Arenas
LB 54 - Tyler Starr
T 65 - Cameron Bradfield
G 69 - Harland Gunn
WR 83 - Harry Douglas
DT 98 - Cliff Matthews

BEARS INACTIVES
CB 27 - Sherrick McManis
S 36 - Ahmad Dixon
LB 50 - Shea McClellin
LB 55 - Lance Briggs
LB 57 - Jonathan Bostic
LB 58 - DJ Williams
T 74 - Jermon Bushrod

FALCONS STARTERS
Offense
WR 84 - Roddy White
LT 70 - Jake Matthews
LG 63 - Justin Blalock
C 66 - Peter Konz
RG 75 - Jon Asamoah
RT 68 - Gabe Carimi
TE 80 - Levine Toilolo
WR 11 - Julio Jones
QB 2 - Matt Ryan
RB 39 - Steven Jackson
FB 42 - Patrick DiMarco

Defense
DE 71 - Kroy Biermann
DT 99 - Tyson Jackson
DT 96 - Paul Soliai
DE 95 - Jonathan Babineaux
LB 55 - Paul Worrilow
LB 53 - Prince Shembo
CB 23 - Robert Alford
CB 27 - Robert McClain
S 36 - Kemal Ishmael
S 20 - Dwight Lowery
CB 21 - Desmond Trufant

Specialists
K 3 - Matt Bryant
KO 5 - Matt Bosher
P 5 - Matt Bosher
KR 17 - Devin Hester
PR 17 - Devin Hester
LS 47 - Josh Harris
H 5 - Matt Bosher

BEARS STARTERS
Offense
WR 15 - Brandon Marshall
LT 70 - Michael Ola
LG 68 - Matt Slauson
C 63 - Roberto Garza
RG 75 - Kyle Long
RT 67 - Jordan Mills
TE 83 - Martellus Bennett
WR 17 - Alshon Jeffery
QB 6 - Jay Cutler
RB 22 - Matt Forte

Defense
DE 99 - Lamarr Houston
DT 90 - Jeremiah Ratliff
DT 92 - Stephen Paea
DE 69 - Jared Allen
LB 52 - Khaseem Greene
LB 53 - Darryl Sharpton
LB 59 - Christian Jones
CB 26 - Tim Jennings
CB 23 - Kyle Fuller
S 21 - Ryan Mundy
S 47 - Chris Conte

Specialists
FG 9 - Robbie Gould
KO 9 - Robbie Gould
P 16 - Patrick O'Donnell
KR 82 - Chris Williams
PR 14 - Santonio Holmes
LS 44 - Jeremy Cain
H 16 - Patrick O'Donnell

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ricardo Allen launches podcast with wife, Grace

Atlanta Falcons safety Ricardo Allen has launched a podcast with his wife, Grace. Get to know the player and his family with each episode
news

Calvin Ridley celebrates all-black golf team's historical win 

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley took time during the week of his birthday to celebrate the historical victory of an Atlanta high school golf team. 
news

2019 NFL Combine: Position-by-position list of all the players attending 

Take a look at some of the top prospects of the 2019 NFL Draft class
news

Falcons minicamp preview: Five burning questions to be answered

Here are five of the biggest questions to watch for at Falcons' minicamp Built by The Home Depot
news

Early Bird Report 6/7: The Falcons defense is setting the bar high for 2018

Today's Early Bird Report includes expectations from the Falcons' defensive players on what they're capable of as well as punishment for the Baltimore Ravens.
news

NFL.com identifies Takk McKinley as Falcons' key homegrown player for 2018

McKinley turned in a promising rookie campaign, and he could be in line for a bigger role in his second season.
news

More questions about my all-time Falcons team, Steve Sarkisian in Year 2, special teams, more

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers -- Straight from the 'Beek
news

Steve Sarkisian on entering Year 2 with Falcons: Difference is night and day

The Falcons offensive coordinator is much more comfortable heading into his second season
news

Falcons' Desmond Trufant looking 'really fit, strong' as he prepares for his sixth season

Desmond Trufant is back to his normal offseason routine and feels as good and strong as he has in a while

news

Early Bird Report 6/6: Matt Ryan's spot on a recent NFL quarterback ranking

Today's Early Bird Report includes Matt Ryan's place on a recent ranking of NFL quarterbacks as well as the latest on Dalvin Cook's rehab.
news

Questions about Alex Mack, all-time Falcons team, linebacker depth, draft, more

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers -- Straight from the 'Beek
news

Takeaways from Falcons OTAs: Defense finding sweet spot, Calvin Ridley looks 'explosive'

The defense is improving on and off the field; Calvin Ridley continues to impress and other takeaways.

Top News

Bair: All is not lost but Arthur Smith, staff must correct troubling trends

A "frustrating" loss to the New England Patriots dissected: Inside Tori's Notebook

Bair Mail: On Arthur Smith, Terry Fontenot short-term plan, long-term vision for Falcons, offensive line issues and more

Bair: Attrition starting to wear on Falcons roster, especially vs. Patriots

Advertising