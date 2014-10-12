Starters and Inactives: Falcons vs. Bears

The Atlanta Falcons and Chicago are required by NFL rules to reduce their active gameday roster to 46 players by naming a list of inactive players 90 minutes prior to kickoff. Below are the inactives for both teams. Starters listed below are on the game card given to the media and may not represent the actual personnel on the field to start the game.
FALCONS INACTIVES
QB 12 - Sean Renfree
CB 28 - Javier Arenas
LB 54 - Tyler Starr
T 65 - Cameron Bradfield
G 69 - Harland Gunn
WR 83 - Harry Douglas
DT 98 - Cliff Matthews
BEARS INACTIVES
CB 27 - Sherrick McManis
S 36 - Ahmad Dixon
LB 50 - Shea McClellin
LB 55 - Lance Briggs
LB 57 - Jonathan Bostic
LB 58 - DJ Williams
T 74 - Jermon Bushrod
FALCONS STARTERS
Offense
WR 84 - Roddy White
LT 70 - Jake Matthews
LG 63 - Justin Blalock
C 66 - Peter Konz
RG 75 - Jon Asamoah
RT 68 - Gabe Carimi
TE 80 - Levine Toilolo
WR 11 - Julio Jones
QB 2 - Matt Ryan
RB 39 - Steven Jackson
FB 42 - Patrick DiMarco
Defense
DE 71 - Kroy Biermann
DT 99 - Tyson Jackson
DT 96 - Paul Soliai
DE 95 - Jonathan Babineaux
LB 55 - Paul Worrilow
LB 53 - Prince Shembo
CB 23 - Robert Alford
CB 27 - Robert McClain
S 36 - Kemal Ishmael
S 20 - Dwight Lowery
CB 21 - Desmond Trufant
Specialists
K 3 - Matt Bryant
KO 5 - Matt Bosher
P 5 - Matt Bosher
KR 17 - Devin Hester
PR 17 - Devin Hester
LS 47 - Josh Harris
H 5 - Matt Bosher
BEARS STARTERS
Offense
WR 15 - Brandon Marshall
LT 70 - Michael Ola
LG 68 - Matt Slauson
C 63 - Roberto Garza
RG 75 - Kyle Long
RT 67 - Jordan Mills
TE 83 - Martellus Bennett
WR 17 - Alshon Jeffery
QB 6 - Jay Cutler
RB 22 - Matt Forte
Defense
DE 99 - Lamarr Houston
DT 90 - Jeremiah Ratliff
DT 92 - Stephen Paea
DE 69 - Jared Allen
LB 52 - Khaseem Greene
LB 53 - Darryl Sharpton
LB 59 - Christian Jones
CB 26 - Tim Jennings
CB 23 - Kyle Fuller
S 21 - Ryan Mundy
S 47 - Chris Conte
Specialists
FG 9 - Robbie Gould
KO 9 - Robbie Gould
P 16 - Patrick O'Donnell
KR 82 - Chris Williams
PR 14 - Santonio Holmes
LS 44 - Jeremy Cain
H 16 - Patrick O'Donnell