Starters and Inactives: Falcons at Jaguars

The Atlanta Falcons and Jacksonville Jaguars are required by NFL rules to reduce their active gameday roster to 46 players by naming a list of inactive players 90 minutes prior to kickoff. Below are the inactives for both teams. Starters listed below are on the game card given to the media and may not represent the actual personnel on the field to start the game.
FALCONS INACTIVES
CB 28 Akeem King
RB 33 Terron Ward
LB 55 Paul Worrilow
G 63 Ben Garland
T 72 Bryce Harris
DE 93 Malliciah Goodman
NT 74 Joey Mbu
JAGUARS INACTIVESRB 24 T.J. Yeldon
DB 27 Dwayne Gratz
LB 54 Joplu Bartu
DL 59 Ryan Davis
OL 70 Luke Bowanko
WR 81 Bryan Walters
TE 85 Nic Jacobs
FALCONS STARTERSOffenseWR 11 Julio Jones
LT 70 Jake Matthews
LG 67 Andy Levitre
C 68 Mike Person
RG 65 Chris Chester
RT 73 Ryan Schraeder
TE 83 Jacob Tamme
WR 84 Roddy White
QB 2 Matt Ryan
RB 24 Devonta Freeman
FB 42 Patrick DiMarco
Defense
DE 44 Vic Beasley Jr.
DT 77 Ra'Shede Hageman
NT 97 Grady Jarrett
DE 94 Tyson Jackson
LB 52 Justin Durant
LB 54 Nate Stupar
LB 50 O'Brien Schofield
CB 23 Robert Alford
CB 21 Desmond Trufant
S 37 Ricardo Allen
S 25 Kemal Ishmael
Specialists
K 6 Shayne Graham
KO 5 Matt Bosher
P 5 Matt Bosher
KR 17 Devin Hester
PR 17 Devin Hester
LS 47 Josh Harris
H 5 Matt Bosher
JAGUARS STARTERSOffenseWR 15 Allen Robinson
TE 80 Julius Thomas
LT 76 Luke Joeckel
LG 68 Zane Beadles
C 61 Stefen Wisniewski
RG 60 A.J. Cann
RT 78 Jermey Parnell
QB 5 Blake Bortles
WR 88 Allen Hurns
RB 24 Denard Robinson
TE 89 Marcedes Lewis
DefenseLEO 90 Andre Branch
DT 93 Tyson Alualu
DT 97 Roy Miller III
DE 75 Jared Odrick
WLB 50 Telvin Smith
MLB 51 Paul Posluszny
OTTO 55 Dan Skuta
LCB 31 Davon House
FS 26 Josh Evans
SS 37 Johnathan Cyprien
RCB 22 Aaron Colvin
SpecialistsK 2 Jason Myers
P 19 Bryan Anger
LS 46 Carson Tinker
PR 13 Rashad Greene
LS 16 Denard Robinson
H 19 Bryan Anger