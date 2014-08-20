Starr Honors Grandfather with Tattoo

Aug 20, 2014 at 02:48 AM

2014 Practice Gallery - August 19

The Falcons have completed camp, but they were back on the practice fields Tuesday afternoon to continue to prepare for Saturday's game against the Titans.

RB Devonta Freeman
RB Devonta Freeman

RB Antone Smith
RB Antone Smith

FB Patrick DiMarco
FB Patrick DiMarco

Head Coach Mike Smith
Head Coach Mike Smith

C James Stone
C James Stone

CB Robert McClain
CB Robert McClain

NT Donte Rumph, C James Stone, and DE Ra'Shede Hageman
NT Donte Rumph, C James Stone, and DE Ra'Shede Hageman

DT Theo Agnew
DT Theo Agnew

RB Steven Jackson
RB Steven Jackson

WR Roddy White
WR Roddy White

WR Harry Douglas
WR Harry Douglas

TE Levine Toilolo
TE Levine Toilolo

QB Sean Renfree
QB Sean Renfree

WR Roddy White and CB Robert McClain
WR Roddy White and CB Robert McClain

Growing up, Tyler Starr's grandfather must have seemed 10 feet tall to him. It had nothing to do with physical stature. It was much more about what he had accomplished.

A Vietnam veteran and career military man, Starr's grandfather, James D. Starr, served in the Marines and Air Force, eventually becoming intelligence personnel before he passed away on Nov. 11, 2001.

Tyler Starr found a way to memorialize the grandfather who was so important to him growing up by tattooing his own version of a military medal on his right arm.

"It's different from the congressional medal of honor because it's got a different amount of stars on it. The engraving — I switched it up a little bit so that way it's not exactly like a medal of honor," the Falcons rookie defensive end said. "I didn't want to copy an exact medal from the military. I just kind of tweaked it. ... It's what I wanted to do remember him by."

The tattoo serves as motivation for the Falcons' seventh-round pick. As someone who holds the military in high esteem, Starr draws plenty of inspiration from the artwork on his right arm.

It also helps him recall special childhood memories of his grandfather, like Christmases when his family would pull out old movies of his grandfather from his visits to Air Force bases around the world.

Years after getting the tattoo, Starr is finding that the ink symbolizes and honors much more than just his grandfather.

Starr's brother, Ben Starr, who turns 20 years old next month, will be leaving for Marine Corps boot camp in December.

"I have a lot of respect for the military," Tyler Starr said. "My brother's going in and I have some other friends in the military, so now I show my support for them (through the tattoo) because if it wasn't for them, we wouldn't be doing what we're doing today."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

