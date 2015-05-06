Speed the Hallmark of Beasley Jr.'s Game

"When we evaluated all the guys, that was the thing that really jumped out," Quinn said of Beasley's initial quickness. "When you can beat a guy to the punch, that's when you can have your most success as a rusher. He certainly has the ability to do that."

Beasley's acceleration allowed him to become one of the NCAA's most consistent pass-rushers. Overall, he tallied 33 sacks at Clemson — the most in school history.

By recording 12 sacks in 2014, along with 34 tackles (21.5 for loss) and two forced fumbles, Beasley earned ACC Defensive Player of the Year honors and his second consecutive All-American nomination. Given Atlanta's needs along the defensive front, Beasley was simply too good of a fit to resist.

"We were focused on Vic from the very beginning," Dimitroff said. "We were fortunate that he was there at eight for us … The fact that we got Vic Beasley at eight, the pass rusher we think he can be, was very much a positive for us."

Beasley's improved strength undoubtedly made him more enticing. Thanks to Clemson's training staff, he packed on considerable muscle between the end of his senior campaign and wintertime. He bench pressed 33 reps at the Combine and was believed to weigh in at 246 pounds — quite a jump from his listed weight of 235.