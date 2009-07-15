Special teams continue to be point of emphasis

*
Some notes on more of the team's specialists, keeping in mind the abundance of players who will get looks during Russell Falcons Training Camp...
No. 1 Jason Elam
5'11" | 195 lbs. | Experience: 17
You can't look at much better numbers for a kicker than the ones Elam has recorded over his career. Elam proved to be one of the most valuable free agent additions last season, connecting on a game-winning field goal in Week 6 against Chicago that, in many ways, set the tone for the rest of the Falcons season. In all, Elam contributed 129 points in 2008 -- nine shy of the Falcons single-season record and three away from a personal career high.
No. 9 Michael Koenen
5'11" | 198 lbs. | Experience: 5The Falcons placed the franchise tag on the punter during the offseason, ensuring his presence with the team for at least one more season. That's good news for a special teams unit that set an NFL record with just 49 punt return yards in 2008. He ranked fourth in the NFC with punts inside the 20 (25). He also acted as the team's kickoff specialists and the Falcons ranked second in the NFL in opponents average field position (24.6-yard line).
No. 46 Mike Schneck
6'1" | 231 lbs. | Experience: 11
A quiet free agent addition in the middle of 2007, Schneck has been one of the most consistent long-snappers in the game. It's an oft overlooked position but one vital for special teams success and ball protection. Placement on the snap contributed to Elam's 93 percent success rate on field goals in 2008.
No. 48 Robert Shiver
6'3" | 237 lbs. | Experience: R
Shiver joined the Falcons as an undrafted free agent and got work on special teams during mini camp and organized team activities. The Georgia native played in 38 games at Auburn.
No. 27 Thomas Brown
5'8" | 203 lbs. | Experience: 2
Brown saw considerable action as a kick returner during the 2008 preseason but missed the year after going on injured reserve prior to Week 1. He averaged 22.7 yards per kick return at the University of Georgia.
No. 32 Jerious Norwood
5'11" | 209 lbs. | Experience: 4Norwood returned 51 of 59 kickoffs for the Falcons last year totaling 1,311 yards. He's posted a total of 2,948 kickoff return yards, which ranks third in team annals. His 25.4-yard career kickoff return average currently ranks second in the 44-year history of the franchise. Watch one or two returns and its easy to see how explosive the fourth-year tailback can be on special teams.
No. 83 Harry Douglas
6'0" | 182 lbs. | Experience: 2
Douglas took over as the team's primary punt returner after the release of Adam Jennings last November. He didn't disappoint. The rookie returned only 19 kicks on the season but put up 11.9 yards per return. He also added a 61-yard touchdown against the Panthers.