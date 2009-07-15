Special teams continue to be point of emphasis

Some notes on more of the team's specialists, keeping in mind the abundance of players who will get looks during Russell Falcons Training Camp...

No. 1 Jason Elam

5'11" | 195 lbs. | Experience: 17

You can't look at much better numbers for a kicker than the ones Elam has recorded over his career. Elam proved to be one of the most valuable free agent additions last season, connecting on a game-winning field goal in Week 6 against Chicago that, in many ways, set the tone for the rest of the Falcons season. In all, Elam contributed 129 points in 2008 -- nine shy of the Falcons single-season record and three away from a personal career high.