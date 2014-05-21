Southward Shows Ability to Bounce Back

May 21, 2014 at 02:17 AM

The NFL Scouting Combine is the biggest stage for NFL Draft prospects to show off their talents on an even plane as all 32 teams analyze every step of every drill. So, you can imagine the disappointment for Dezmen Southward when he was told just before his workout that he would not be able to compete.

Southward, the Wisconsin safety who the Falcons selected in the third-round of the 2014 NFL Draft, received a text message saying that an x-ray showed he had a fractured vertebrae and that he would not be cleared to put up numbers in Indianapolis. Southward was stunned.

2014 Rookie Minicamp - Day 2

Day two of minicamp for the 2014 rookies took place in Flowery Branch on Saturday. The guys gave their best effort while learning as much as possible.

TE Jacob Pedersen
1 / 25

TE Jacob Pedersen

QB Jeff Mathews
2 / 25

QB Jeff Mathews

TE Jacob Pedersen
3 / 25

TE Jacob Pedersen

No Title
4 / 25
LB Marquis Spruill
5 / 25

LB Marquis Spruill

CB Ricardo Allen
6 / 25

CB Ricardo Allen

LB Tyler Starr
7 / 25

LB Tyler Starr

OL Kyle Koehne
8 / 25

OL Kyle Koehne

OL Adam Replogle
9 / 25

OL Adam Replogle

Offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter watches a drill
10 / 25

Offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter watches a drill

S Dezmen Southward makes a catch
11 / 25

S Dezmen Southward makes a catch

Head coach Mike Smith looks pleased on day two
12 / 25

Head coach Mike Smith looks pleased on day two

T Jake Matthews stretches before practice
13 / 25

T Jake Matthews stretches before practice

OL Adam Replogle goes up against OL Kyle Koehne
14 / 25

OL Adam Replogle goes up against OL Kyle Koehne

OL Adam Replogle
15 / 25

OL Adam Replogle

It's an SEC battle at minicamp as T Jake Matthews practices with OL Dallas Lee
16 / 25

It's an SEC battle at minicamp as T Jake Matthews practices with OL Dallas Lee

OL Brandon Heath, OL William Wright, T Jake Matthews and OL Dallas Lee work on offensive drills
17 / 25

OL Brandon Heath, OL William Wright, T Jake Matthews and OL Dallas Lee work on offensive drills

DE Ra'Shede Hageman
18 / 25

DE Ra'Shede Hageman

DE Ra'Shede Hageman
19 / 25

DE Ra'Shede Hageman

DT Donte Rumph
20 / 25

DT Donte Rumph

LB Yawin Smallwood works with linebackers coach Glenn Pires
21 / 25

LB Yawin Smallwood works with linebackers coach Glenn Pires

RB Devonta Freeman
22 / 25

RB Devonta Freeman

RB Devonta Freeman
23 / 25

RB Devonta Freeman

RB Devonta Freeman
24 / 25

RB Devonta Freeman

Head coach Mike Smith walks the field while players warm up
25 / 25

Head coach Mike Smith walks the field while players warm up

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

"If one team flags you, you have to come all the way back," Southward said during rookie minicamp last week. "Basically what happened was, one team flagged me and said they wanted to see my neck again, basically check out my neck, and that flagged me for the Combine, which I wasn't able to do."

Southward left Indianapolis to do his research on the injury. He flew out to Los Angeles to see a specialist to find out just what NFL doctors were seeing on his x-rays. Southward was cleared pretty quickly after a SPECT scan showed no issues, but he still had blank numbers on his Combine profile.

It made his Pro Day at Wisconsin that much more important, and he put the lights out on it. He clocked 4.35 as his best 40-yard dash attempt — only five safeties at the Combine put up times below 4.5 — and notchced a 42-inch vertical and a broad jump of 10 feet, 4 inches.

Those numbers, had they been put up in Indianapolis, would have been among the best at the position. His 40 time would have not only been good enough to top the 2014 safety class, it would have been the best at the position since 2008. His vertical would have been four inches higher than the top performers at safety. His broad jump would have been good enough for the No. 3 spot in that drill among safeties.

The missed opportunity didn't weigh much on Southward, but he said it did make him more focused for his Pro Day. All-in-all, it worked out in the end.

"You know your numbers. You're going to go out and do your numbers. Being mad or upset is not going to make you any faster. It's not going to make you jump higher," he said. "The same numbers I got at my Pro Day, I would have gotten at the Combine. I was just excited to go out and have a chance to put them on the board."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ricardo Allen launches podcast with wife, Grace

Atlanta Falcons safety Ricardo Allen has launched a podcast with his wife, Grace. Get to know the player and his family with each episode
news

Calvin Ridley celebrates all-black golf team's historical win 

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley took time during the week of his birthday to celebrate the historical victory of an Atlanta high school golf team. 
news

2019 NFL Combine: Position-by-position list of all the players attending 

Take a look at some of the top prospects of the 2019 NFL Draft class
news

Falcons minicamp preview: Five burning questions to be answered

Here are five of the biggest questions to watch for at Falcons' minicamp Built by The Home Depot
news

Early Bird Report 6/7: The Falcons defense is setting the bar high for 2018

Today's Early Bird Report includes expectations from the Falcons' defensive players on what they're capable of as well as punishment for the Baltimore Ravens.
news

NFL.com identifies Takk McKinley as Falcons' key homegrown player for 2018

McKinley turned in a promising rookie campaign, and he could be in line for a bigger role in his second season.
news

More questions about my all-time Falcons team, Steve Sarkisian in Year 2, special teams, more

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers -- Straight from the 'Beek
news

Steve Sarkisian on entering Year 2 with Falcons: Difference is night and day

The Falcons offensive coordinator is much more comfortable heading into his second season
news

Falcons' Desmond Trufant looking 'really fit, strong' as he prepares for his sixth season

Desmond Trufant is back to his normal offseason routine and feels as good and strong as he has in a while

news

Early Bird Report 6/6: Matt Ryan's spot on a recent NFL quarterback ranking

Today's Early Bird Report includes Matt Ryan's place on a recent ranking of NFL quarterbacks as well as the latest on Dalvin Cook's rehab.
news

Questions about Alex Mack, all-time Falcons team, linebacker depth, draft, more

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers -- Straight from the 'Beek
news

Takeaways from Falcons OTAs: Defense finding sweet spot, Calvin Ridley looks 'explosive'

The defense is improving on and off the field; Calvin Ridley continues to impress and other takeaways.

Top News

Why rookie Richie Grant is a Falcon to follow closely during 2021 NFL season

Calvin Ridley primed to take next steps on ascending career path

Falcons sign S Richie Grant

Falcons sign two members of 2021 draft class

Advertising