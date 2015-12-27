Soliai, Weems Ruled Out to Return

It's a division matchup in the Georgia Dome on Sunday as the Falcons take on the Panthers in Week 16. Take a look at these photos from gameday.
On Sunday at the Georgia Dome, DT Paul Soliai injured his calf in the first quarter. Soliai returned to the game in the second quarter, but re-injured his calf and was taken inside to the team's locker room and was ruled out to return to game action.
WR Eric Weems was also taken to the locker room to be evaluated for a possible concussion and he has also been ruled out.