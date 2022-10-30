'Smart, tough, and a true professional': Todd McClure is inducted into Falcons Ring of Honor

ATLANTA – Former Falcons center Todd McClure will be inducted into the organization's Ring of Honor on Sunday during halftime of the Atlanta versus Panthers game.

Over 100 former Falcons players were in attendance for McClure's induction ceremony including Warrick Dunn, Roddy White, Andre Rison, and Justin Blalock.

"I mean you see the turn out today. Cats from when he played when he was younger all the way to guys that were here until the end of his career," said Blalock who played five seasons with McClure on the offensive line. "I tell people, [with] every successful team, you're going to find a guy like him. They just happen to be on these great teams because they have all these tangibles. Smart, tough, and a true professional."

In McClure's 14 seasons (1999-2012) with the Falcons, he played in 198 games making 195 starts.

He joins the likes of other Falcons legends including Deion Sanders, Mike Kenn, Claude Humphrey, and Roddy White who are also inducted in the team's Ring of Honor.

"None of this would be possible without my family," McClure said. "My mom and dad, my brothers, my wife Heidi, my kids Maverick, Ryann, Riley and Madden and all my other family members. I love y'all. All of my teammates, you know I played for 14 years and I had a lot of teammates. I'll put on this red jersey in a second, and I want each and everyone of you to know that you had a part in this.