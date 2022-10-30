'Smart, tough, and a true professional': Todd McClure is inducted into Falcons Ring of Honor

Over 100 former Falcons players were in attendance for McClure's induction ceremony

Oct 30, 2022 at 02:54 PM
ashton-edmunds-headshot
Ashton Edmunds

Falcons Features Reporter

AF_20221030_CARatATL_BM2_5706
Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Todd McClure Ring of Honor ceremony during halftime of the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

ATLANTA – Former Falcons center Todd McClure will be inducted into the organization's Ring of Honor on Sunday during halftime of the Atlanta versus Panthers game.

Over 100 former Falcons players were in attendance for McClure's induction ceremony including Warrick Dunn, Roddy White, Andre Rison, and Justin Blalock.

RELATED CONTENT:

"I mean you see the turn out today. Cats from when he played when he was younger all the way to guys that were here until the end of his career," said Blalock who played five seasons with McClure on the offensive line. "I tell people, [with] every successful team, you're going to find a guy like him. They just happen to be on these great teams because they have all these tangibles. Smart, tough, and a true professional."

In McClure's 14 seasons (1999-2012) with the Falcons, he played in 198 games making 195 starts.

He joins the likes of other Falcons legends including Deion Sanders, Mike Kenn, Claude Humphrey, and Roddy White who are also inducted in the team's Ring of Honor.

"None of this would be possible without my family," McClure said. "My mom and dad, my brothers, my wife Heidi, my kids Maverick, Ryann, Riley and Madden and all my other family members. I love y'all. All of my teammates, you know I played for 14 years and I had a lot of teammates. I'll put on this red jersey in a second, and I want each and everyone of you to know that you had a part in this.

"...All my teammates had a huge part. Atlanta, thank you for help raising my family and thank you for accepting me into the Falcons Ring of Honor."

AF_20221030_CARatATL_KH1_7906
Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
falcons_final_whsitle_1920x1080

Breaking down the hottest topics surrounding the Atlanta Falcons and how they can impact the team's success. Like and subscribe to join us for the lively debate on Falcons Final Whistle.

iTunes Spotify

Related Content

news

Bair: What Falcons currently sitting atop NFC South means, what's required in quest to stay there

Atlanta moved a game up in the division after Sunday's 37-34 overtime win against Carolina Panthers

news

"I can't explain how valuable he is": Younghoe Koo helps lift Falcons over Panthers in overtime win

Koo kicked 100 percent in both field goals and extra points in Sunday's victory

news

"It broke our way": Inside Falcons wild and wacky overtime win vs. Carolina Panthers

Falcons players and coaches reflect on a 37-34 win that definitely wasn't pretty, but it was a win nonetheless. And for that, the Falcons are thankful.

news

What stood out in Falcons' NFC South clash with Carolina Panthers

Falcons lose late lead, opportunity to take control in the division

news

Falcons inactives: Atlanta secondary gets reinforcements back with two starters inactive

With A.J. Terrell and Jaylinn Hawkins out against the Carolina Panthers, Atlanta will again look to its depth to play significant roles on Sunday.

news

Falcons sign cornerback to active roster, designate two practice squad elevations vs. Carolina Panthers

Cornell Armstrong joins 53-man roster from practice squad

news

Five things to watch as Falcons host Carolina Panthers in Week 8 matchup

The Falcons are looking for redemption after loss to Cincinnati Bengals. Can they find it against a Panthers team that just beat the Bucs?

news

Falcons Daily: Atlanta players, coaches discuss the lesson learned following recent loss

Arthur Smith said on Monday he was "annoyed" by the Falcons start to the week's prep ahead of the Bengals loss. He says things are as they should be ahead of Carolina coming to town.

news

Falcons injury report: Two defensive backs ruled out vs. Panthers, another considered questionable

A.J. Terrell, Jaylinn Hawkins unavailable to play Sunday versus Carolina at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

news

Nerdy Birds: Arthur Smith offense sustaining drives, finishing in the red zone, plus Avery Williams and winning the field position battle

Falcons rank fourth in NFL red-zone efficiency, scoring TDs on 68.2 percent of drives that go inside the 20

news

Bair Mail: On Tyler Allgeier and Caleb Huntley, Falcons position atop NFC South, Robert Quinn and NFL trade deadline

Plus we point you to an in-depth look at Drake London, Kyle Pitts performance this season in this Friday mailbag

Top News

Bair: What Falcons currently sitting atop NFC South means, what's required in quest to stay there

"I can't explain how valuable he is": Younghoe Koo helps lift Falcons over Panthers in overtime win

"It broke our way": Inside Falcons wild and wacky overtime win vs. Carolina Panthers

Post Game Celly | Behind the scenes as the team celebrates wild win over Panthers

Advertising