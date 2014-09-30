Slew of Moves Made Tuesday for Injured Falcons

Sep 30, 2014 at 07:15 AM

The Atlanta Falcons today announced that they have placed center Joe Hawley and tackle Lamar Holmes on injured reserve and placed safety William Moore on injured reserve-designated to return. Atlanta signed safety Sean Baker, tackle Cameron Bradfield, and guard Harland Gunn to the active roster, in addition to signing safety Kimario McFadden and guard Adam Replogle to the practice squad.

Hawley, 6-3, 302 pounds, was selected by the Falcons in the fourth round (117th overall) of the 2010 NFL Draft. He has played in 57 games with 23 starts at both center and guard.

Holmes, 6-6, 333 pounds, was selected by the Falcons in the third round (91st overall) of the 2012 NFL Draft. He has played in 20 games with 17 starts at both left and right tackle.

Moore, 6-0, 221 pounds, was selected by the Falcons in the second round (55th overall) of the 2009 NFL Draft. In four-plus seasons as a starter, Moore has amassed 421 tackles (281 solo) with 3.5 sacks, 14 interceptions, and eight interceptions.

Moore's designation means that he can return to the practice field after six weeks and then return to the active roster after eight weeks.

Baker, 6-0, 209 pounds, was originally signed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a college free agent out of Ball State following the 2012 NFL Draft. He spent part of the 2013 season on the Falcons practice squad before being signed to the active roster for the season finale.

Bradfield, 6-4, 308 pounds, was originally signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars as a college free agent out of Grand Valley State following the 2011 NFL Draft. He has played in 41 games with 27 starts seeing action at both guard and tackle. Last season, Bradfield played in a career-high 15 games with 11 starts at left tackle.
Gunn, 6-2, 310 pounds, was originally signed by the Cowboys as a college free agent following the 2012 NFL Draft. He was signed by the Falcons in 2012 and played in three games as a reserve offensive guard during the 2013 season.

McFadden, 5-11, 197 pounds, was signed by the Falcons as a college free agent out of South Carolina State on May 12, 2014 and was waived as part of the final roster cut down. He recorded 57 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and one interception during his senior season for the Bulldogs.

Replogle, 6-3, 294 pounds, was signed by the Falcons as a college free agent on April 29, 2013. He spent the 2013 season as a member of the Falcons practice squad and was waived as part of the final roster cut down following training camp.

"This is a no-blink mentality," head coach Mike Smith said Tuesday. "You just move on and keep working. We look forward to seeing these guys going out and playing."

