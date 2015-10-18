Six Stats to Know Through Six Weeks

69.2- The passer rating of QBs when they throw to Desmond Trufant's receiver. So far this year, Atlanta's star cornerback has allowed only nine receptions on 20 targets for 142 yards and zero touchdowns. No CB who has been played 200 or more snaps has been targeted fewer times.

9 - The number of rushing touchdowns Devonta Freeman has scored through six games. This puts him on pace for 24, which would shatter Michael Turner's single-season franchise mark of 17. Given the fact that Freeman didn't start the first two matchups of 2015, this record is certainly within reach.

78.8 - The average amount of rushing yards the Falcons are giving up per game. Sunday's contests notwithstanding, that ranks first in the NFL. Quinn's defense has allowed 100 rushing yards against just once in six weeks and has prevented a number of talented backs—including DeMarco Murray, Alfred Morris and Arian Foster—from having big days.

638 - The league-leading number of receiving yards Julio Jones has racked up. He's on pace to finish with 1,701 yards in 2015, which would break his own Falcons record of 1,593.

7.6 - Patrick DiMarco's cumulative blocking grade on Pro Football Focus. Heading into Sunday, no other fullback had a grade higher than 2.8. DiMarco's ability to take on opposing linebackers and D-linemen has helped Freeman become one of the NFL's best RBs, and it's helped keep Matt Ryan upright.