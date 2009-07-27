Single-game tickets to go on sale August 1

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Atlanta Falcons announced today that single-game tickets for the 2009 season will go on sale Saturday, August 1 at 10 a.m. coinciding with the opening of Russell Falcons Training Camp.

"We're pleased that our season ticket base has increased over 2008, and now it's time to take the next step to ensure the home field advantage atmosphere we produced last year," said Falcons President Rich McKay. "Accordingly, we are pleased to offer a limited amount of single-game tickets to our fans in what promises to be a very exciting 2009 season."

Atlanta will look to continue the momentum from an impressive 2008 campaign, which featured an 11-5 regular season record and the team's first playoff berth since 2004. General Manager Thomas Dimitroff (Executive of the Year), Head Coach Mike Smith (Coach of the Year) and Matt Ryan (Rookie of the Year) all earned *Sporting News *accolades for their achievements last season and became the first trio in the publication's history to represent one club in receiving these honors in the same year.

Smith guided the Falcons to a seven-win improvement from the 2007 season, which ranked tied for the sixth-highest by a first-year head coach in NFL history (since 1970 merger). He became only the fourth Falcons coach in club annals to reach 11 regular season wins in a season and was also named 2008 Associated Press NFL Coach of the Year.

Ryan pieced together a spectacular rookie season after completing 265 of 434 passes for 3,440 yards and 16 touchdowns en route to being named Associated Press NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. Ryan and Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning are the only rookie quarterbacks in league history to throw for more than 3,000 yards in their first season. Along with Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco, Ryan became the first rookie in the NFL to start all 16 regular season games and lead his team to the playoffs. Ryan's 11 wins are the most for a rookie in franchise history as he threw for nine consecutive 200-yard passing outings.

This year, the Falcons home schedule features a NBC Sunday Night Football matchup against the Chicago Bears in Week 6. Along with facing NFC South rivals Carolina (Week 2), Tampa Bay (Week 12) and New Orleans (Week 14), the Falcons will also host the Philadelphia Eagles (Week 13) who made a NFC Championship Game appearance last season, the Washington Redskins (Week 9) and Buffalo Bills (Week 16) who feature recently-acquired wide receiver Terrell Owens.

Single game tickets can be purchased online by visiting www.atlantafalcons.com or www.ticketmaster.com. Tickets can be ordered by phone via Ticketmaster at 1-800-745-3000. To purchase tickets in person, fans may visit Ticketmaster outlets located throughout the metro Atlanta area.