Several Falcons Make CBS Sports Top 100

Jul 02, 2014 at 02:07 AM

Best of 2014 Falcons Minicamp

Take a look back at some of the best photos from the Falcons' three-day minicamp held at team headquarters in Flowery Branch last week

The Falcons have so far been blanked on the NFL's list of Top 100 Players of 2014 as that countdown enters the top 20, but CBSSports.com's Pat Kirwan released his list Tuesday and it features three times as many Falcons as the NFL's list.

Julio Jones, Matt Ryan and Julio Jones were all named to Kirwan's top 100 — actually, top 50, if you're keeping score at home.

Jones is Kirwan's highest-ranked Falcon, coming in at No. 25, just behind Arizona's Larry Fitzgerald.

Ryan and White go back-to-back at Nos. 47 and 48, respectively, for Kirwan, just before Colts QB Andrew Luck and Seattle signal-caller Russell Wilson.

Check out Kirwan's entire list of his top 100 players here.

UPDATE (1:41 p.m.) - CBSSports.com's Pete Prisco also put together a list of his top 100 players heading into the 2014 season, and he also names three Falcons to the list but differs slightly from Kirwan.

Prisco places Jones at No. 15, citing an anonymous NFL GM that "would take Julio over all the other guys except Calvin Johnson if he's healthy. Look what he did before he got hurt last year. He's a monster."

Ryan comes in at No. 55, and cornerback Desmond Trufant makes an appearance near the end of the list at No. 93. White was not ranked by Prisco.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

