Senior Bowl 'Invaluable' to GM Dimitroff

"You can't walk away from the Senior Bowl and have a final grade on someone, but you get an idea on how they move and what their true abilities are, juxtaposing to other top-notch talent in the country is beneficial for us as well," said Dimitroff.

Atlanta's current roster features nine players who attended the Senior Bowl. Justin Hardy, Grady Jarrett, Joey Mbu, Ra'Shede Hageman, Desmond Trufant, Malliciah Goodman, Robert Alford, William Moore and Matt Ryan all made a case for themselves while competing in the all-star game.

This year's Senior Bowl game features an especially talented group of offensive and defensive linemen.

"It is a very interesting draft for both fronts, defensive line and offensive guard/tackle position," Dimitroff said of position groups that stood out. "It's encouraging to see a position in this league that is so important continue to produce viable candidates to come into the NFL."

Dimitroff and head coach Dan Quinn recently expressed they have a very clear vision for the Falcons moving forward, and the Senior Bowl gave them a chance to evaluate players who can contribute to their future plans.

"To be able to discuss position drills while we were watching live was invaluable," Dimitroff said of being at the Senior Bowl with Quinn. "We were able to share our opinions; it's just a really good session for us."