Senior Bowl 'Invaluable' to GM Dimitroff

Jan 30, 2016 at 03:51 AM
Unknown
Kelsey Conway

AtlantaFalcons.com reporter

When general manager Thomas Dimitroff evaluates players, his eye is instantly drawn to prospects that show athleticism, competitiveness, toughness and pure skill at their respective positions.

The Senior Bowl has proved to be a valuable resource for Dimitroff and his staff when it comes to finding quality draft picks.

"When we are at the Senior Bowl, we are looking for athleticism, how a player moves, explosiveness, grit and finish, and we are usually able to take that in quite quickly," Dimitroff said.

There is a big difference between seeing a player on film and watching them live. Knowing this, Dimitroff puts a lot of emphasis on evaluation at the Senior Bowl, insisting that he and his staff leave Mobile, Ala. with a good read on all of the top players in the draft.

"You can't walk away from the Senior Bowl and have a final grade on someone, but you get an idea on how they move and what their true abilities are, juxtaposing to other top-notch talent in the country is beneficial for us as well," said Dimitroff.

Atlanta's current roster features nine players who attended the Senior Bowl. Justin Hardy, Grady Jarrett, Joey Mbu, Ra'Shede Hageman, Desmond Trufant, Malliciah Goodman, Robert Alford, William Moore and Matt Ryan all made a case for themselves while competing in the all-star game.

This year's Senior Bowl game features an especially talented group of offensive and defensive linemen.

"It is a very interesting draft for both fronts, defensive line and offensive guard/tackle position," Dimitroff said of position groups that stood out. "It's encouraging to see a position in this league that is so important continue to produce viable candidates to come into the NFL."

Dimitroff and head coach Dan Quinn recently expressed they have a very clear vision for the Falcons moving forward, and the Senior Bowl gave them a chance to evaluate players who can contribute to their future plans.

"To be able to discuss position drills while we were watching live was invaluable," Dimitroff said of being at the Senior Bowl with Quinn. "We were able to share our opinions; it's just a really good session for us."

"The vision is very, very clear," said Dimitroff. "The opportunity to work together and clearly communicate what we are looking for is going to be huge for us."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ricardo Allen launches podcast with wife, Grace

Atlanta Falcons safety Ricardo Allen has launched a podcast with his wife, Grace. Get to know the player and his family with each episode

news

Calvin Ridley celebrates all-black golf team's historical win

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley took time during the week of his birthday to celebrate the historical victory of an Atlanta high school golf team.

news

2019 NFL Combine: Position-by-position list of all the players attending

Take a look at some of the top prospects of the 2019 NFL Draft class

news

Falcons minicamp preview: Five burning questions to be answered

Here are five of the biggest questions to watch for at Falcons' minicamp Built by The Home Depot

news

Early Bird Report 6/7: The Falcons defense is setting the bar high for 2018

Today's Early Bird Report includes expectations from the Falcons' defensive players on what they're capable of as well as punishment for the Baltimore Ravens.

news

NFL.com identifies Takk McKinley as Falcons' key homegrown player for 2018

McKinley turned in a promising rookie campaign, and he could be in line for a bigger role in his second season.

news

More questions about my all-time Falcons team, Steve Sarkisian in Year 2, special teams, more

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers -- Straight from the 'Beek

news

Steve Sarkisian on entering Year 2 with Falcons: Difference is night and day

The Falcons offensive coordinator is much more comfortable heading into his second season

news

Falcons' Desmond Trufant looking 'really fit, strong' as he prepares for his sixth season

Desmond Trufant is back to his normal offseason routine and feels as good and strong as he has in a while

news

Early Bird Report 6/6: Matt Ryan's spot on a recent NFL quarterback ranking

Today's Early Bird Report includes Matt Ryan's place on a recent ranking of NFL quarterbacks as well as the latest on Dalvin Cook's rehab.

news

Questions about Alex Mack, all-time Falcons team, linebacker depth, draft, more

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers -- Straight from the 'Beek

news

Takeaways from Falcons OTAs: Defense finding sweet spot, Calvin Ridley looks 'explosive'

The defense is improving on and off the field; Calvin Ridley continues to impress and other takeaways.

Top News

Falcons inactives: Arnold Ebiketie, Feleipe Franks, Caleb Huntley status revealed ahead of Week 12 matchup

Arrival Photos | Week 12 Falcons at Commanders

Five things to watch when Falcons play Washington Commanders

Wheels Up | Falcons Fly to Washington

Advertising