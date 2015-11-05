Scouting Report: Falcons at 49ers

Nov 05, 2015 at 07:54 AM

Last Meeting:The Falcons and 49ers last met in 2013, where the Falcons lost 34-24 at Candlestick Park. Despite the outcome, QB Matt Ryan went 37-of-48 for 348 yards and threw for two touchdowns. Coaching Matchup:

Falcons: Dan Quinn
Dan Quinn heads back to West Coast at 6-2. Quinn began his coaching career with the 49ers in 2001.

49ers: Jim Tomsula
In his first year as San Francisco's head coach, Jim Tomsula is currently 2-6. Tomsula was the 49ers' defensive line coach from 2007-2014. The Breakdown:

Falcons Offense vs. 49ers Defense

  • Atlanta's offense ranks sixth in the NFL in scoring with an average of 26.6 ppg.
  • San Francisco's defense ranks 28th in total defense allowing 403.8 ypg.
  • Devonta Freeman and the Falcons' run game ranks eighth with 126.0 yards per game. Freeman is perhaps the most complete back in then NFL this season. The second-year running back ranks first in total yards from scrimmage (1,062), rushing yards (709) and rushing touchdowns (9). Freeman and rookie Tevin Coleman will look to expose the 49ers' run defense that ranks 23rd against the run.
  • The 49ers' defense led by outside linebacker Aaron Lynch have 14 sacks on the season, which ranks 20th in the NFL. Lynch has five of those sacks.
  • The Falcons are the only team in the NFL to rank in the top eight in these three offensive categories: Scoring Offense (26.6 ppg, 6th), Passing Offense (288.8 ypg, 5th) and Rushing Offense (126.0 ypg, 8th).
  • CB Kenneth Acker and CB Tramaine Brock lead San Francisco's secondary that ranks 27th in pass defense (280.0 ypg).

Falcons Defense vs. 49ers Offense

  • The Falcons' run defense has been consistently solid all season. Quinn's defense ranks third in the NFL against the run, allowing only 83.4 ypg.
  • San Francisco ranks last in the NFL in both total points and all-purpose yards.
  • Atlanta's defense has forced 12 turnovers in the first eight games of the season.
  • The 49ers' run game has suffered significant injuries to both of their featured backs. RB Carlos Hyde is currently out with a foot injury and RB Reggie Bush tore his MCL and was placed on IR. They recently added former Saints' RB, Pierre Thomas.
  • O'Brien Schofield and Adrian Clayborn lead the Falcons' pass rush and will try and create havoc against the 49ers' new starting quarterback, Blaine Gabbert.
  • Blaine Gabbert will get his first start of the season for the 49ers. Two years out from his last NFL start, Gabbert is 5-22 as a starting quarterback.

* *

* *

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

