S Moore Placed on IR, WR Hankerson Waived

The Atlanta Falcons today announced that they have promoted guard Ben Garland to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. They have also signed wide receivers R.J. Harris and Jordan Leslie, defensive end Dontay Moch, and linebacker Curtis Grant to the practice squad. The Falcons have also placed safety William Moore on injured reserve, waived wide receiver Leonard Hankerson off of injured reserve, and waived wide receiver Devon Wylie off the practice squad.

Garland, 6-5, 275 pounds was originally signed by the Denver Broncos as a college free agent following the 2010 NFL Draft out of Air Force. In 2010, the Broncos placed him on the reserve/military list to serve his two-year military commitment. Garland returned in 2012, and spent two years on the Broncos practice squad. In 2014, he saw action in eight games with Denver. Garland spent the first 14 weeks of the season on the practice squad.

Harris, 6-0, 194 pounds was originally signed by the New Orleans Saints as a college free agent following the 2015 NFL Draft out of New Hampshire. He has spent part of 2015 season as a member of the Saints' practice squad.

Leslie, 6-3, 209 pounds was originally signed by the Minnesota Vikings as a college free agent following the 2015 NFL Draft out of Brigham Young University. He also spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars this season.

Moch, 6-2, 241 pounds was originally selected by the Cincinnati Bengals in the third round (66th overall) of the 2011 NFL Draft. He spent two years with the team before being signed by the Arizona Cardinals in 2013, where he played in four games. In 2014, Moch was signed by the Tennessee Titans and played in three games. Moch also spent time in the Canadian Football League playing for the Toronto Argonauts in 2015.

Grant, 6-2, 240 pounds was originally signed by the San Diego Chargers as a college free agent following the 2015 NFL Draft out of Ohio State.

Hankerson, 6-2, 211 pounds was originally selected by the Washington Redskins in the third round (79th overall) of the 2011 NFL Draft. He was signed by the Falcons on March 11, 2015 and played in eight games for the team this season, tallying 26 receptions for 327 yards and three touchdowns.

Moore, 6-0, 221 pounds was originally selected by the Falcons in the second round (55th pick overall) draft of the 2009 NFL Draft. Moore has played in 11 games this season and has recorded 51 tackles (38 solo), two interceptions and one forced fumble. In his seven years with the Falcons, he has tallied 362 total tackles (275 solo) 16 interceptions and 11 forced fumbles.