Ryan Ranked as Top 10 Fantasy Football QB

It feels as if it's been forever since Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan led Team Irvin to a win in the 2015 Pro Bowl, throwing for 104 yards and two touchdowns in a 32-28 victory.

The NFL's version of an all-star game followed Ryan's 2014 season, which included his 4,694 passing yards, 66.1-percent completion percentage, 28 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. According to NFL.com, Ryan's stats were enough to earn a top-10 fantasy quarterback ranking into 2015.

The arrival of Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan is likely to add new elements to Ryan's game, something fantasy football team owners could consider.

"He's done a little bit of everything," Shanahan said. "Whether it's dropping back, whether it's in play-action; he hasn't done a lot of movement stuff, but he has a lot of athletic ability to do it. So, I'm really looking forward to getting together with Matt and working with him."