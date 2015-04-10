Ryan Embracing Shanahan's Offensive Scheme

As for mastering a new offense, it always helps when you have teammates who have played in the specific scheme. Falcons wide receiver Leonard Hankerson played for Shanahan in Washington (2011-2013) and has been serving as a sounding board for Ryan, allowing him to learn further nuances of the offense.

During all of the studying, Ryan says the collaboration of his past experiences, combined with those of his coaches and teammates in the new system, has "probably been the best part," Ryan said; however, much of what the Falcons' high-powered offense will look like in the regular season is far from being determined.

"You'd love to have this idea of what you're going to do, but personnel dictates kind of how you evolve as an offense," Ryan said.