Ryan Embracing Shanahan's Offensive Scheme

Apr 10, 2015 at 09:00 AM

The entire Falcons roster has embraced the change that has taken place at team headquarters in Flowery Branch since the start of 2015, including franchise quarterback Matt Ryan, who enters his eighth year in the league.

When Atlanta's offseason workouts began this week, Ryan continued further connecting with new head coach Dan Quinn, while also making the most of his time learning from new offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan.

" First and foremost, he has a ton of experience," Ryan said. "He's a young guy, but he has a ton of experience. I've enjoyed working with Kyle so far and Matt LaFleur, our quarterbacks coach, as well. I think there's been really good collaboration on the offensive side. We've got a lot of work to do, a lot of time and effort to put in. The first couple of days have been really, really good."

Arriving as the team's top pick in 2008, Ryan has played for two offensive coordinators in the NFL, Mike Mularkey (2008-2011) and Dirk Koetter (2012-2014). The team's signal-caller identified some of the similarities in Shanahan's scheme that resemble what he's been asked to do previously in Atlanta, including certain run schemes, play-action calls and other outside-the-pocket designs under Mularkey.

Falcons Begin Voluntary Workouts - 2015

Voluntary workouts began this week and members of the media had a chance to see the Falcons back at work Thursday morning. Head coach Dan Quinn, QB Matt Ryan and CB Desmond Trufant answered questions in a press conference.

No Title
1 / 30
No Title
2 / 30
No Title
3 / 30
No Title
4 / 30
No Title
5 / 30
No Title
6 / 30
No Title
7 / 30
No Title
8 / 30
No Title
9 / 30
No Title
10 / 30
No Title
11 / 30
No Title
12 / 30
No Title
13 / 30
No Title
14 / 30
No Title
15 / 30
No Title
16 / 30
No Title
17 / 30
No Title
18 / 30
No Title
19 / 30
No Title
20 / 30
No Title
21 / 30
No Title
22 / 30
No Title
23 / 30
No Title
24 / 30
No Title
25 / 30
No Title
26 / 30
No Title
27 / 30
No Title
28 / 30
No Title
29 / 30
No Title
30 / 30
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

As for mastering a new offense, it always helps when you have teammates who have played in the specific scheme. Falcons wide receiver Leonard Hankerson played for Shanahan in Washington (2011-2013) and has been serving as a sounding board for Ryan, allowing him to learn further nuances of the offense.

During all of the studying, Ryan says the collaboration of his past experiences, combined with those of his coaches and teammates in the new system, has "probably been the best part," Ryan said; however, much of what the Falcons' high-powered offense will look like in the regular season is far from being determined.

"You'd love to have this idea of what you're going to do, but personnel dictates kind of how you evolve as an offense," Ryan said.

"We'll find out as we move forward what we are after the draft and as we get through training camp. We'll figure out who we're going to be. I'm sure some things will look different to everybody, and some things will look similar."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ricardo Allen launches podcast with wife, Grace

Atlanta Falcons safety Ricardo Allen has launched a podcast with his wife, Grace. Get to know the player and his family with each episode

news

Calvin Ridley celebrates all-black golf team's historical win

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley took time during the week of his birthday to celebrate the historical victory of an Atlanta high school golf team.

news

2019 NFL Combine: Position-by-position list of all the players attending

Take a look at some of the top prospects of the 2019 NFL Draft class

news

Falcons minicamp preview: Five burning questions to be answered

Here are five of the biggest questions to watch for at Falcons' minicamp Built by The Home Depot

news

Early Bird Report 6/7: The Falcons defense is setting the bar high for 2018

Today's Early Bird Report includes expectations from the Falcons' defensive players on what they're capable of as well as punishment for the Baltimore Ravens.

news

NFL.com identifies Takk McKinley as Falcons' key homegrown player for 2018

McKinley turned in a promising rookie campaign, and he could be in line for a bigger role in his second season.

news

More questions about my all-time Falcons team, Steve Sarkisian in Year 2, special teams, more

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers -- Straight from the 'Beek

news

Steve Sarkisian on entering Year 2 with Falcons: Difference is night and day

The Falcons offensive coordinator is much more comfortable heading into his second season

news

Falcons' Desmond Trufant looking 'really fit, strong' as he prepares for his sixth season

Desmond Trufant is back to his normal offseason routine and feels as good and strong as he has in a while

news

Early Bird Report 6/6: Matt Ryan's spot on a recent NFL quarterback ranking

Today's Early Bird Report includes Matt Ryan's place on a recent ranking of NFL quarterbacks as well as the latest on Dalvin Cook's rehab.

news

Questions about Alex Mack, all-time Falcons team, linebacker depth, draft, more

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers -- Straight from the 'Beek

news

Takeaways from Falcons OTAs: Defense finding sweet spot, Calvin Ridley looks 'explosive'

The defense is improving on and off the field; Calvin Ridley continues to impress and other takeaways.

Top News

Bair Mail: On Grady Jarrett, Deion Jones and NFL Draft targets if Falcons trade back

Report: A second quarterback scheduled to visit Falcons

Eight at No. 8: The case for Notre Dame's Kyle Hamilton

'It was a dream': Lorenzo Carter's career brings him back to Georgia

Advertising