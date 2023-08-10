Running backs coach Michael Pitre discusses Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier, Cordarrelle Patterson

Pitre joked about "coaching the college out" of Robinson by teaching him to set this alignment within more complex professional schemes while respecting the upper-echelon speed of NFL defenses.

After his second joint practice against the Miami Dolphins Robinson noted that he's building confidence by understanding more nuances of the game that he didn't previously know. He's gotten more comfortable reading coverages past the defensive line into the secondary.

Pitre calls it "wild eyes," or disciplined eyes that understand where run leads are.

It's something that Robinson unlocked further against the Dolphins on a route he'd been fine-tuning.

"I just studied it, I read it. I understood the scheme and the assignment, and that's what made that work," Robinson said. "What I want to do is just build that."

Robinson has also learned from his running mate Allgeier. Pitre said the second-year player is embracing his leadership qualities, pushing past his quiet exterior to teach Robinson.

"The part that's been really cool is being able to see him and Bijan work with each other because they have different skill sets, but they both understand what we want to do in that room and on the football team," Pitre said.

The combination of Allgeier and Robinson could keep almost any defense on its toes. Allgeier is a battering-ram-type back that will break tackles to pick up more yards. Robinson is a duel threat that can rack up yards on the ground or in the air.

There's so much to cover without even mentioning Patterson. While Patterson gets a lot of run on special teams as well, he's still a significant part of this rushing group with his veteran experience.

"CP is such a unique individual to be able to have on your football team because there's so many things he can do," Pitre said. "That's going to be an advantage to us because now teams can't just say, 'Hey, this guy lines up in this spot.'"

So, how will the Falcons split the workload between three talented backs?

Well, think of the Golden State Warriors championship squad. Pitre said whether Steph Curry or Klay Thompson is on fire they feed the hot hand, and so too will the Falcons.