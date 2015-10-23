Roundtable: Falcons at Titans

Oct 23, 2015 at 04:18 AM

**

  1. What does the Falcons defense need to do to get back on track?**

Andrew Hirsh: I think the biggest key, based on what a few players and Dan Quinn have said, is communication. The Falcons are still learning how to play Quinn's brand of football, and getting the finer points down takes time. Tight ends have presented a lot of challenges for Atlanta's D, but Brooks Reed, Ricardo Allen and William Moore are physically capable of slowing down guys like Delanie Walker. It'll come down to whether everyone can stay on the same page. 

Kelsey Conway: Creating turnovers. Dan Quinn has continuously stressed the importance of the ball, and that has been the point of emphasis since the team re-grouped on Monday. The Falcons are 5-0 when they cause a turnover. The offense seems to feed off the energy the defense brings, so I think this is the first step in getting back on track.

Jay Adams: Keep finding ways to improve on the things that have been working for you. The Falcons' run defense is stout and can continue to make teams one-dimensional. That happened against New Orleans, but the Saints were able to make things happen with the pass game. The Falcons were able to cause disruptions in the pass game through the first five games with pressure and turnovers. Being all about the ball, as head coach Dan Quinn says, can get this unit back to the success it saw in those five wins. 

2. Who's one Falcon you think is primed for a big game on Sunday?

AH: I wouldn't be surprised if Vic Beasley, Jr. has a breakout game against the Titans. Tennessee's offensive line is dealing with some key injuries, and Taylor Lewan, who's still young and relatively inexperienced, isn't as polished as most of the LTs Beasley has faced in 2015. 

KC: I expect Julio Jones to have a big day on Sunday. The weekend of rest allowed Jones to come back re-charged and I think he will take advantage of the Titans' secondary, especially Jason McCourty. Based off what Kyle Shanahan said in his press conference Thursday, expect the Falcons to come out attacking this Tennessee defense.

JA: There's no doubt for me that this could be another huge day for Devonta Freeman. He's hitting a stride. He's confident. He's seeing the field like few running backs in the league are right now. Against a run defense that hasn't done a lot to slow down an opponent's running game, Freeman is poised for some big numbers.

3. The Titans' D has improved quite a bit under Dick LeBeau. Who's one Tennessee defender you think Falcons fans should know about?

AH: DE Jurrell Casey doesn't get the attention of some of his teammates, but he's definitely one of the Titans' best players. With 3.5 sacks, 12 QB hurries and 13 run stops, he's dangerous on all downs and will require a lot of attention from Atlanta's O-linemen. 

KC: OLB Derrick Morgan. I talked about Morgan's impact in this week's Scouting Report. The linebacker leads the Titans with 4.5 sacks so far this season and is tied for fifth in the NFL. He is a big reason to why Tennessee's defense has 15 total sacks.

JA:Brian Orakpo is always a threat when he's on the field. I know he's dealt with injuries throughout his career, but when healthy like he is now, he's a beast to deal with. He can change a game, so this will be another big test for the Falcons offensive line.

Over/under: 50 total points.

AH: Under. I think the Falcons' offense will have a good day, and I think the defense will step up big time, as well. 

KC:  Under. I agree with Andrew, I think the offense and defense will have big days. 

JA:  Under. A great pass defense and a great run defense are going to be on the field this weekend. Scoring may be at a premium.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ricardo Allen launches podcast with wife, Grace

Atlanta Falcons safety Ricardo Allen has launched a podcast with his wife, Grace. Get to know the player and his family with each episode
news

Calvin Ridley celebrates all-black golf team's historical win 

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley took time during the week of his birthday to celebrate the historical victory of an Atlanta high school golf team. 
news

2019 NFL Combine: Position-by-position list of all the players attending 

Take a look at some of the top prospects of the 2019 NFL Draft class
news

Falcons minicamp preview: Five burning questions to be answered

Here are five of the biggest questions to watch for at Falcons' minicamp Built by The Home Depot
news

Early Bird Report 6/7: The Falcons defense is setting the bar high for 2018

Today's Early Bird Report includes expectations from the Falcons' defensive players on what they're capable of as well as punishment for the Baltimore Ravens.
news

NFL.com identifies Takk McKinley as Falcons' key homegrown player for 2018

McKinley turned in a promising rookie campaign, and he could be in line for a bigger role in his second season.
news

More questions about my all-time Falcons team, Steve Sarkisian in Year 2, special teams, more

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers -- Straight from the 'Beek
news

Steve Sarkisian on entering Year 2 with Falcons: Difference is night and day

The Falcons offensive coordinator is much more comfortable heading into his second season
news

Falcons' Desmond Trufant looking 'really fit, strong' as he prepares for his sixth season

Desmond Trufant is back to his normal offseason routine and feels as good and strong as he has in a while

news

Early Bird Report 6/6: Matt Ryan's spot on a recent NFL quarterback ranking

Today's Early Bird Report includes Matt Ryan's place on a recent ranking of NFL quarterbacks as well as the latest on Dalvin Cook's rehab.
news

Questions about Alex Mack, all-time Falcons team, linebacker depth, draft, more

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers -- Straight from the 'Beek
news

Takeaways from Falcons OTAs: Defense finding sweet spot, Calvin Ridley looks 'explosive'

The defense is improving on and off the field; Calvin Ridley continues to impress and other takeaways.

Top News

Falcons sign DL Joe Gaziano to 53-man roster

Falcons release depth chart heading into Week 2 of the 2023 regular season

Bird's Eye View: Falcons vs Panthers

NFL Power Rankings Week 2: 49ers on top, Eagles and Cowboys up high, with Falcons in solid position after beating Panthers 

Advertising