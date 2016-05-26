Rookies Expected to Buy Into Special Teams Value

May 26, 2016 at 02:37 AM
Unknown
Kelsey Conway

AtlantaFalcons.com reporter

In order to be a special teams player for the Falcons, one must possess a certain demeanor that involves a level of selfless grit and determination.

Special teams coordinator Keith Armstrong and head coach Dan Quinn have built their system around a philosophy that gets rookies acclimated from the get-go.

It's not unusual for a player who comes from college and has never played special teams before to come in and be a little resistant of the idea.

Having been an NFL coach for 23 years, Armstrong has seen this often and wanted to keep it from happening with this year's rookie class, so he got creative in finding ways to reach these kids and show them what special teams is all about.

"I got pictures of Justin Hardy, Tevin Coleman, Terron Ward, all in their superstar roles in college," Armstrong said of how he showed rookies the value in playing special teams. "I'm showing them Oregon State, East Carolina, Indiana and then I turned around and showed them covering kicks. The rookies saw Coleman taking one to the house against Ohio State, then they also saw Coleman make a smart play versus San Francisco where he goes out of bounds, can't touch the ball and then Hardy comes and does a flip and taps the ball back."

Hardy is a perfect example of what buying into a role on special teams can do for you in regards to value on the 53-man roster.

"It's really cool for a guy like Hardy who ended up being that third guy [at receiver] and he was a good special teams player," Armstrong mentioned.

Special teams will very quickly become part of the Rookie Club's daily routine, and for college free agents especially, it could go a long way in making the team come August.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ricardo Allen launches podcast with wife, Grace

Atlanta Falcons safety Ricardo Allen has launched a podcast with his wife, Grace. Get to know the player and his family with each episode

news

Calvin Ridley celebrates all-black golf team's historical win

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley took time during the week of his birthday to celebrate the historical victory of an Atlanta high school golf team.

news

2019 NFL Combine: Position-by-position list of all the players attending

Take a look at some of the top prospects of the 2019 NFL Draft class

news

Falcons minicamp preview: Five burning questions to be answered

Here are five of the biggest questions to watch for at Falcons' minicamp Built by The Home Depot

news

Early Bird Report 6/7: The Falcons defense is setting the bar high for 2018

Today's Early Bird Report includes expectations from the Falcons' defensive players on what they're capable of as well as punishment for the Baltimore Ravens.

news

NFL.com identifies Takk McKinley as Falcons' key homegrown player for 2018

McKinley turned in a promising rookie campaign, and he could be in line for a bigger role in his second season.

news

More questions about my all-time Falcons team, Steve Sarkisian in Year 2, special teams, more

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers -- Straight from the 'Beek

news

Steve Sarkisian on entering Year 2 with Falcons: Difference is night and day

The Falcons offensive coordinator is much more comfortable heading into his second season

news

Falcons' Desmond Trufant looking 'really fit, strong' as he prepares for his sixth season

Desmond Trufant is back to his normal offseason routine and feels as good and strong as he has in a while

news

Early Bird Report 6/6: Matt Ryan's spot on a recent NFL quarterback ranking

Today's Early Bird Report includes Matt Ryan's place on a recent ranking of NFL quarterbacks as well as the latest on Dalvin Cook's rehab.

news

Questions about Alex Mack, all-time Falcons team, linebacker depth, draft, more

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers -- Straight from the 'Beek

news

Takeaways from Falcons OTAs: Defense finding sweet spot, Calvin Ridley looks 'explosive'

The defense is improving on and off the field; Calvin Ridley continues to impress and other takeaways.

Top News

Tom Brady announces retirement, what it means for NFC South

Question of the Week: What does the Ryan Nielsen hire say about the Falcons defensive future?

Terry Fontenot discusses Shrine Bowl, Ryan Nielsen and Falcons offseason work

Falcons hire Jerry Gray as assistant head coach/defense

Advertising