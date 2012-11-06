Reynolds Placed on Injured Reserve

The Atlanta Falcons today announced that they have placed guard Garrett Reynolds on injured reserve and signed guard Phillipkeith Manley to the active roster.
Reynolds, 6-7, 310 pounds, was originally selected by the Falcons in the fifth round (156th overall) of the 2009 NFL Draft. In four seasons with the Falcons, Reynolds has played in 28 games with 14 starts including six games this season.
Manley, 6-5, 309 pounds, was signed by the Falcons as a college free agent on April 30, 2012 out of Toledo. He was waived on September 8, 2012 and later signed to the Falcons practice squad. In 2011, Manley helped pave the way for Toledo's offense to rush for 2,777 yards, including RB Adonis Thomas, who logged a team-high 1,071 yards.