Reflecting on White's Career in Atlanta

Mar 02, 2016 at 09:00 AM
Andrew Hirsh

atlantafalcons.com

Historic Photos from Roddy White's Career

Since being drafted in the first round in 2005, WR Roddy White has been a crucial part of the offense for the Atlanta Falcons. With a new extension, his legacy will continue with the team he began with.

No Title
1 / 25
No Title
2 / 25
No Title
3 / 25
No Title
4 / 25
No Title
5 / 25
No Title
6 / 25
No Title
7 / 25
No Title
8 / 25
No Title
9 / 25
No Title
10 / 25
No Title
11 / 25
No Title
12 / 25
No Title
13 / 25
No Title
14 / 25
No Title
15 / 25
No Title
16 / 25
No Title
17 / 25
No Title
18 / 25
No Title
19 / 25
No Title
20 / 25
No Title
21 / 25
No Title
22 / 25
No Title
23 / 25
No Title
24 / 25
No Title
25 / 25
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

As news spread that Roddy White's tenure in Atlanta had drawn to a close, fans began sharing some of their favorite memories of the legendary wide receiver.

For me, one stands out as I look back on his career. Sept. 23, 2007 isn't a particularly noteworthy date in the grand scheme of things—Atlanta fell to 0-3 by losing to Carolina, 27-20—but White did something special that afternoon. He scorched the Panthers' defense, tallying seven receptions, 127 receiving yards and a 69-yard touchdown grab.

After struggling throughout his first two NFL seasons and hearing pundits constantly applying the "bust" label to his name, White showed the world he was capable of being great. It was a turning point for the first-round pick. And it helped propel him to a tremendous campaign: Despite Bobby Petrino's unexpected exit and a revolving door at quarterback, White finished 2007 with 83 catches, 1,202 receiving yards and six TDs.

The following year, his streak of four consecutive Pro Bowl nominations began.

Roddy was a genuine star, but before that breakout performance against Carolina, when dropped passes, immaturity and underwhelming numbers overshadowed his remarkable talent, odds of him meeting expectations appeared low.

White would be the first person to say he needed to grow up back then. He ate a lot of cheeseburgers. He didn't put in extra effort at practice. His route-running was usually the opposite of crisp. Overall, he didn't understand what it took be successful in the NFL.

So many promising athletes have similar origins. They enter this league after a lifetime of hearing how amazing they are, and they believe natural skill alone can take them where they want to go. A minority of those boastful 20-somethings, however, realize the truth—that God-given ability isn't enough—and, after swallowing their pride, become men. Roddy is one of them.

As someone who grew up on the Falcons and entered adulthood as he remade himself, I'll always admire him for that.

White finished his run in Atlanta with 10,863 receiving yards—3,514 more than anyone else in franchise history. His 63 touchdown receptions are the most ever by a Falcon, too, and since 2008, he ranks among the top 10 in the NFL in receptions, receiving yards, starts and touchdown catches.

Roddy was one of the best in the game at his peak and, while so much changed throughout the last 11 years at Flowery Branch, he remained a constant. In this era of free agency and bloated contracts and me-first mindsets, players only spend more than a decade in one city under extremely unique circumstances. But Roddy has always been an extremely unique person—on and off the field.

He was (and remains) a fierce competitor, strong-willed, a true entertainer. Above all, he was loyal to the Falcons.

For that, Atlanta will always be grateful.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ricardo Allen launches podcast with wife, Grace

Atlanta Falcons safety Ricardo Allen has launched a podcast with his wife, Grace. Get to know the player and his family with each episode
news

Calvin Ridley celebrates all-black golf team's historical win 

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley took time during the week of his birthday to celebrate the historical victory of an Atlanta high school golf team. 
news

2019 NFL Combine: Position-by-position list of all the players attending 

Take a look at some of the top prospects of the 2019 NFL Draft class
news

Falcons minicamp preview: Five burning questions to be answered

Here are five of the biggest questions to watch for at Falcons' minicamp Built by The Home Depot
news

Early Bird Report 6/7: The Falcons defense is setting the bar high for 2018

Today's Early Bird Report includes expectations from the Falcons' defensive players on what they're capable of as well as punishment for the Baltimore Ravens.
news

NFL.com identifies Takk McKinley as Falcons' key homegrown player for 2018

McKinley turned in a promising rookie campaign, and he could be in line for a bigger role in his second season.
news

More questions about my all-time Falcons team, Steve Sarkisian in Year 2, special teams, more

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers -- Straight from the 'Beek
news

Steve Sarkisian on entering Year 2 with Falcons: Difference is night and day

The Falcons offensive coordinator is much more comfortable heading into his second season
news

Falcons' Desmond Trufant looking 'really fit, strong' as he prepares for his sixth season

Desmond Trufant is back to his normal offseason routine and feels as good and strong as he has in a while

news

Early Bird Report 6/6: Matt Ryan's spot on a recent NFL quarterback ranking

Today's Early Bird Report includes Matt Ryan's place on a recent ranking of NFL quarterbacks as well as the latest on Dalvin Cook's rehab.
news

Questions about Alex Mack, all-time Falcons team, linebacker depth, draft, more

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers -- Straight from the 'Beek
news

Takeaways from Falcons OTAs: Defense finding sweet spot, Calvin Ridley looks 'explosive'

The defense is improving on and off the field; Calvin Ridley continues to impress and other takeaways.

Top News

Inside Tori's Notebook: Why the Falcons still need more in "middle eight" of games

NFL Power Rankings Week 14: 49ers back on top; Dolphins, Ravens and Chiefs tightly packed in the AFC and Falcons move on up

Falcons Takeoff: Facts, stats, quotes from Week 13 road win over Jets

How to vote your favorite Falcons into the 2024 Pro Bowl Games

Advertising