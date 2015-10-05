Reflecting on Freeman's Incredible Start

One can argue Freeman's production is more impressive than Tomlinson's historic tear. Freeman missed all of preseason with a hamstring injury, for one, and he didn't get a heavy workload until Tevin Coleman got hurt in Week 2. Not to mention the fact that he and a recently-assembled group of linemen are still learning a new, somewhat complex blocking scheme.

Nevertheless, Freeman's evolution has allowed the Falcons to establish an unpredictable offense. With JJ Watt, Jadeveon Clowney and Vince Wilfork on the other side of the ball, being able to take pressure off Matt Ryan and limit the pass-rush opportunities made an enormous difference on Sunday, especially in the first half.

"For us, the run game has been awesome these first four weeks of the season, and I think we're getting better week to week, which is encouraging to see," Ryan said. "As a quarterback, there's nothing better than to be able to hand that ball off on first and second down and be able to get into third-and-two, third-and-three or get first downs on first and second down running the football. It makes it easier because you end up seeing a lot more advantageous looks to throw the football."

Atlanta's revamped line paved the way for Freeman. The outside zone scheme Kyle Shanahan brought to town has been the catalyst for the Falcons' dangerous ground attack; even a defense as talented as Houston's, which gave up only 235 combined rushing yards in its first three games, couldn't slow it down.