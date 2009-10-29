Quotable: Thursday Locker Room

Q: Last week was probably physically the most challenging for you as far as taking hits and getting knocked down. Is it possible to put it behind you and is it tougher to bounce back from a week like that?

A: "No, I think that's the NFL. There's going to be weeks that you are going to get knocked around and that's playing this position in this league. Our guys do such a great job upfront that you don't often see that. It's just one of those weeks you just have to bounce back from it and focus on this week. You can't beat yourselves twice you know what I mean? We lost last week and now the motivation is going out and winning this week. I think the guys have done a great job of that."