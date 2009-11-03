Quotable: New Orleans Saints

Opening Statement

"Real quick, two injuries. Lance Moore had a shin bruise in the second quarter; he didn't return. With Jonathan Goodwin, he's got a knee contusion, so that's good news for us. Obviously it was good to get the win. We did a lot of things well, yet we did a lot of things that made it close at the end and we have to get those corrected. We have some ball security issues that are obviously a concern, but third down was a good down for us on both sides of the ball. I thought we operated pretty well in the red zone. I thought we came up big on defense when we needed to after we turned the ball over. I'm excited to win this game and get to 7-0. It was an important game against a division team. It wasn't perfect; it wasn't clean. We have to get better this week."