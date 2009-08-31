Quotable: Head Coach Mike Smith

Q: What is your projection for William Moore?

A: "(William Moore) will not play on Thursday. We are going to work him back in after the week and we'll see if we can get him back next week."

Q: How did the secondary look after you had a chance to review the film?A: "I watched the whole entire team play and just like in the first two weeks of the preseason, there was some good, bad, and there was some ugly. There were some really good plays on first and second down and there were some really bad plays on third down. That was kind of the story of the defense in the ball game. We did some things better this week than we did in the first two weeks. That's the great thing about the preseason. We have four opportunities to make all the corrections that we can."

Q: How is Peria (Jerry) playing for you?

A: "I thought Peria (Jerry) had his best game. He, like all of our young players, is getting better and better each week. That should be expected because they have become more comfortable with our system."

Q: The finishing of drives seemed to be a good thing for the first string offense and for Chris Redman.A: "I thought that Chris Redman did an outstanding job during his playing time. He had that drive for the winning touchdown on the last play of the game. We moved the ball very efficiently on offense. We had to settle for two field goals. We didn't actually get into the redzone. The drive stalled right outside of the redzone. One was in a two-minute situation right before halftime."