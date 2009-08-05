Quotable: Head Coach Mike Smith

What are your thoughts on the scrimmage inside the dome and the scrimmage at Brookwood?

"The scrimmage at Brookwood is going to be a fun time for our players. It's going to be a change of pace. They will have been going for about a week and they'll be ready for a change. They'll be ready to go down to the high school in Lawrenceville and it will be fun for our fans to see the players in a different atmosphere. Saturday, we are coming together with our mock game. It will be a dry run for us before going to Detroit, not only for our players, but for our coaches as well."