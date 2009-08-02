Quotable: Head Coach Mike Smith

Q: What kind of things did Matt Ryan do during the offseason to get better?

A: "We asked all of our guys, not just Matt, to really evaluate what they feel are the pluses and minuses of the team and come up with what they thought was their plan of action to get better. (The coaching staff) then discussed those with them. In terms of on the field, off the field, in the weight room, it's all part of being a professional football player. I think all of our guys worked hard. We asked them to really take a look at themselves just like we as a coaching staff do the same thing."