Quotable: Falcons vs. Saints

Nov 03, 2009 at 09:57 AM
Q: On Porter's interception in the red zone late in the fourth quarter.
A: "That was definitely a big play. I don't want to say that it's one play here or one play there. The ball was tipped on the interception when we were going in to score in the red zone. It was definitely a crucial play in the ballgame."

Q: On the team.
A: "We're 4-3 right now going into the last game of the second quarter of the season if you break the season down into quarters. That's where we're at right now. We have a short week in terms of preparation for the Redskins to prepare for. I thought it was a very hard fought game. I thought we showed a lot of resolve to stay in it. I thought we dug ourselves into too big of a hole in the first half to be down by two touchdowns. I thought our defense came out and played extremely well in the third quarter and gave us an opportunity to be in the game."

Q: On Matt Ryan.A: "I thought Matt's play through the game was good. We have to take care of the football. That was a very good defense. My hat is off to Greg (Williams) and his staff and Sean (Payton) and his staff to come out with the win."

On Michael Turner.A: "We wanted to get Michael and our running game going. I thought that Michael ran extremely hard. It's an emphasis point that we've been working on. I thought that Michael was effective in running the football. We're blocking better with our offensive line, our receivers, and our tight ends."

Quarterback Matt Ryan

Q: On the team.
A: "It's a tough loss playing a good NFC South rival in the Saints. We expected it to be physical and it was. I thought our defense gave us plenty of opportunities to take advantage and score & we just didn't get it done."

Q: On the division.
A: "I thought we were in the game right until the end but we just fell short. I know everyone is saying we are too far back now in the division to catch them – but you know what, every week is a tough week. And when we get to week 17, we'll see where we are at the end of the season."

Center Todd McClure

Q: On the team.
A: "You have to hand it to them (Saints), they have a lot of talent on their squad. Every matchup in this league is tough. But all we can do now is regroup and get ready for Washington next week. The good news is that we will face the Saints again soon & we'll be ready for them."

Safety Thomas DeCoud

Q: On the Brees fumble for a touchdown.
A: "Actually I was untouched on the play. As I was getting up I saw the ball come loose & Kroy (Biermann) took it in for the score. At that time it was a big play in the ball game. Looking back, the Saints moved the ball well – not so much for what they were doing, but it was what we were doing."

