Quotable: Falcons vs. Redskins

Opening Statement:

"With our coaching staff, we talked about being resilient for 60 minutes and I think that was on full display today. I thought in the first half of the game, we were in complete control of that football game. Like in any NFL game they're going to fight, come out and play hard, and that's what the Washington Redskins did. In the third quarter I thought that they made a good run at us, but we were able to be very resilient through the entire 60 minutes. I was pleased to see that we were able to run for the second consecutive week. Michael Turner ran the ball efficiently. I was also pleased to see how the quarterback handled the no-huddle approach. He got us into two runs in the no-huddle situations that were touchdown runs. It was beautiful play calling by Matt (Ryan) in that no-huddle. With that, I'd like to say I'm really proud of the way our guys played."