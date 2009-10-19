Quotable: Falcons vs. Bears

Opening Statement:

"I hope everybody enjoyed that game because I can't tell you how proud I am of the 53 men on our roster and the job that the coaches did tonight. All three phases of our football team stepped up when called on. The defense stepped up and made some plays at the beginning of the ball game in the first drive. It was more of a bend but don't break. Thomas DeCoud came up with a big interception. Our return units played outstanding. We flipped the field position on them. When we got into our no-huddle offense, we were very efficient moving the football. Like I say after every game, as coaches there are a lot of things we need to correct. There will be some things that we need to take a good long, hard look at as we get ready to move on to play the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday."