Quinn on Reed: 'We Know He's Got Pass Rush'

There's some evidence to suggest that Reed can be a formidable pass rusher: During his rookie season, he tallied six sacks in 16 regular season games, then earned 3.5 sacks in two playoff contests. Reed then notched 10 sacks in his next 31 appearances before signing with Atlanta.

Those might not be eye-popping stats, but if he can establish consistent pressure in the backfield and drag opposing quarterbacks down on occasion, it'll go a long way toward getting Atlanta's defense to the next level.

"All I can say is I'm working to be a better football player," Reed told ESPN.com in December. "It's going to take just a lot of hard work. All I can say is that I'm working at it and it's going to come. I promise that.

"That's something I expressed to the coaches when they signed me: What they saw in the player in Houston is what they're going to get here, and more. My development isn't finished yet. My peak ... I haven't played my best football yet. I'll get there. It's a work in progress right now."

By all accounts, Reed's offseason is off to a good start. He's lost some weight, according to general manager Thomas Dimitroff, who noted that the 29-year-old "was looking good" during recent workouts. Paul Worrilow has been encouraged by Reed's progress, too, and believes his fellow linebacker will have a lot to offer this year.