Quinn Names Week 1 Starter at RG

One of the tightest position battles through training camp took place at right guard, where Chris Chester, an 11-year veteran, and Wes Schweitzer, a rookie drafted in the sixth round, fought for the top spot.

According to head coach Dan Quinn, Chester will get the starting nod Sunday for the regular season opener against Tampa Bay.

"The coaches told us we have a very deep, talented group inside, and everybody was going to get an opportunity to play," Chester said, adding that he's 100 percent healthy coming off shoulder surgery. "I just want to make the team better. That's No. 1. Everything else will work itself out."

Schweitzer, who played under assistant offensive line coach Keith Carter at San Jose State, proved to be a quick study in Atlanta. His performance impressed a lot of his coaches and teammates – including his biggest competition.