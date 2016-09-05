 Skip to main content
Advertising

Quinn Names Week 1 Starter at RG

Sep 05, 2016 at 07:27 AM
Andrew Hirsh

atlantafalcons.com

One of the tightest position battles through training camp took place at right guard, where Chris Chester, an 11-year veteran, and Wes Schweitzer, a rookie drafted in the sixth round, fought for the top spot.

According to head coach Dan Quinn, Chester will get the starting nod Sunday for the regular season opener against Tampa Bay.

"The coaches told us we have a very deep, talented group inside, and everybody was going to get an opportunity to play," Chester said, adding that he's 100 percent healthy coming off shoulder surgery. "I just want to make the team better. That's No. 1. Everything else will work itself out."

Schweitzer, who played under assistant offensive line coach Keith Carter at San Jose State, proved to be a quick study in Atlanta. His performance impressed a lot of his coaches and teammates – including his biggest competition.

"Wes has done a great job," Chester said. "He's grown a lot, and I think he's got all the tools to be a player in this league going forward."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ricardo Allen launches podcast with wife, Grace

Atlanta Falcons safety Ricardo Allen has launched a podcast with his wife, Grace. Get to know the player and his family with each episode
news

Calvin Ridley celebrates all-black golf team's historical win 

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley took time during the week of his birthday to celebrate the historical victory of an Atlanta high school golf team. 
news

2019 NFL Combine: Position-by-position list of all the players attending 

Take a look at some of the top prospects of the 2019 NFL Draft class
news

Falcons minicamp preview: Five burning questions to be answered

Here are five of the biggest questions to watch for at Falcons' minicamp Built by The Home Depot
news

Early Bird Report 6/7: The Falcons defense is setting the bar high for 2018

Today's Early Bird Report includes expectations from the Falcons' defensive players on what they're capable of as well as punishment for the Baltimore Ravens.
news

NFL.com identifies Takk McKinley as Falcons' key homegrown player for 2018

McKinley turned in a promising rookie campaign, and he could be in line for a bigger role in his second season.
news

More questions about my all-time Falcons team, Steve Sarkisian in Year 2, special teams, more

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers -- Straight from the 'Beek
news

Steve Sarkisian on entering Year 2 with Falcons: Difference is night and day

The Falcons offensive coordinator is much more comfortable heading into his second season
news

Falcons' Desmond Trufant looking 'really fit, strong' as he prepares for his sixth season

Desmond Trufant is back to his normal offseason routine and feels as good and strong as he has in a while

news

Early Bird Report 6/6: Matt Ryan's spot on a recent NFL quarterback ranking

Today's Early Bird Report includes Matt Ryan's place on a recent ranking of NFL quarterbacks as well as the latest on Dalvin Cook's rehab.
news

Questions about Alex Mack, all-time Falcons team, linebacker depth, draft, more

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers -- Straight from the 'Beek
news

Takeaways from Falcons OTAs: Defense finding sweet spot, Calvin Ridley looks 'explosive'

The defense is improving on and off the field; Calvin Ridley continues to impress and other takeaways.

Top News

2024 Free Agency Tracker: Updating Falcons free agency signings, extensions and reports 

Analysis: Reported move to sign QB Kirk Cousins provides stability Falcons haven't had recently in a spot most necessary for it 

NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Several analysts project Jared Verse to Falcons after solid combine showing 

Falcons free agents, Part II: Which 2023 defensive players should re-sign with Atlanta in 2024? 

Advertising