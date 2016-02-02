Quinn is 'The Waffle Guy' in New 'Bad Lip Reading'

The people behind the famous YouTube series "Bad Lip Reading" released their latest NFL video on Tuesday, and five Falcons—Matt Ryan, Julio Jones, Charles Godfrey, Bryan Cox and Dan Quinn—made appearances.
1:07 into the clip, Jones shows off his science knowledge by answering a difficult electrochemical energy question, and shortly thereafter, Quinn and an official agree he's "the Waffle Guy." Not the ideal breakfast option if you want to be fast and physical, but a tasty choice nonetheless.
You can watch the hilarious video below in its entirety: