Quinn: Falcons Arrive in 'Ridiculously Good Shape'

Apr 09, 2015 at 07:05 AM

Falcons Begin Voluntary Workouts - 2015

Voluntary workouts began this week and members of the media had a chance to see the Falcons back at work Thursday morning. Head coach Dan Quinn, QB Matt Ryan and CB Desmond Trufant answered questions in a press conference.

You only have one chance to make a great first impression, and the Falcons players made the most of theirs to start their offseason workouts. On Thursday, the media was invited in to watch the Falcons players work out, followed by an evaluation from a very impressed head coach.

"I think there were a number of guys that completely came back in ridiculously good shape," Dan Quinn said. "I think that mindset of the guys who started their individual work way earlier than this offseason program showed they're ready to take this offseason on, really having that 'best-offseason-they've-ever-had' mindset coming in; being in that good of shape told me a lot."

Entering year three with the Falcons, cornerback Desmond Trufant was one of the players who clearly showed he's been working diligently in the offseason.

The 24-year-old defensive star said he's loved the energy and excitement Quinn has brought to the building. Admitting "silent success" during his first two seasons, Trufant said he's ready to take his game "two or three levels" higher, if not more.

"I'm feeling good," Trufant said. "I know my teammates have been working hard as well in the offseason. For myself, I was working hard back home, always trying to eat right, trying to stay on a consistent schedule, doing things like yoga, boxing and anything to be prepared for this year."

