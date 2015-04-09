Quinn: Falcons Arrive in 'Ridiculously Good Shape'

You only have one chance to make a great first impression, and the Falcons players made the most of theirs to start their offseason workouts. On Thursday, the media was invited in to watch the Falcons players work out, followed by an evaluation from a very impressed head coach.

"I think there were a number of guys that completely came back in ridiculously good shape," Dan Quinn said. "I think that mindset of the guys who started their individual work way earlier than this offseason program showed they're ready to take this offseason on, really having that 'best-offseason-they've-ever-had' mindset coming in; being in that good of shape told me a lot."

Entering year three with the Falcons, cornerback Desmond Trufant was one of the players who clearly showed he's been working diligently in the offseason.

The 24-year-old defensive star said he's loved the energy and excitement Quinn has brought to the building. Admitting "silent success" during his first two seasons, Trufant said he's ready to take his game "two or three levels" higher, if not more.