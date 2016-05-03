Quinn Excited to Develop 2016 Rookie Club

Now, the key is for Atlanta's staff to coach them up and make sure they evolve into polished, NFL-ready contributors.

"That was one of the things when we talked about being together to say, 'Okay, let's look at all the unique things that this player had, the speed, the close, the coverage ability.' And that's one of the things that we enjoy most to see these guys develop," said Quinn.

"We put a plan together to help them do that, and then for them to become like our vision for how good they can be. Sometimes a player may not even know what that vision is, so that's our job to connect the vision to say, 'This is what I think you could become here.' That's really the fun part of the job."

As the No. 17 overall pick, Neal will be expected to lock down a starting job in 2016. One of the biggest storylines of the offseason will be how the strong safety grows in a pro-style defense.

"We say we're a developmental staff and that's our job to take every guy here as far as we can, and Keanu's no different than that," he said. "The competitor that he is, that much we know, and he will work at it. When you have that kind of balance when a guy's really trying to go for it and here the coaches are trying to help develop, usually good things happen."

Beyond the draft class, Atlanta will continue its focus on "Plan D," which involves adding college free agents and helping practice squad members reach their potential. This effort began last year when Quinn hired assistants who focus on those at the bottom of the depth chart.