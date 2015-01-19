QB Ryan Replaces Pats' Brady at Pro Bowl

The NFL today announced that quarterback Matt Ryan has been named to the Pro Bowl roster. He replaced New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

Ryan earned his third career Pro Bowl selection after completing 415 of 628 pass attempts (66.1 percent) for 4,694 yards with 28 touchdowns, 14 interceptions, and a 93.9 passer rating in 2014. He ranked second in the NFL in attempts and completions, fifth in yards, and seventh in completion percentage.

Ryan joined Brady, QB Drew Brees, and QB Matthew Stafford as the only players to throw for 4,000 yards in each of the last four seasons, while his 28,166 career passing yards are the second most by a player in his first seven seasons in NFL history. Ryan became the Falcons all-time leader in touchdown passes in 2014, increasing his career total to 181 touchdowns.