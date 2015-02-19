Q&A With FoxSports.com's Pete Schrager

Jay Adams: We'll start right off with the big topic. Is this the perfect draft to need a pass rusher and be in the top 10?

Pete Schrager: Yes. You have a bunch of different types. You have a Shane Ray (Missouri), you have a Vic Beasley (Clemson), you have Dante Fowler (Florida) who does it from a different position. There's very rich pass rushing and outside linebacker options. The challenge is, at No. 8, how do you pick the right one and how do you make sure he fits our defense best? I feel confident Dan Quinn will know which body type, which kind of guy fits the team.

JA: What are your overall thoughts on Dan Quinn?

PS: Every time I've met with him, I feel the same feeling I have with a Pete Carroll or a Gus Bradley or anyone who's been in that organization where it's super positive, super high-energy, super contagious, and the players like that. This isn't a knock at Mike Smith at all because I think Mike Smith is one of the most beloved coaches ever to walk through any organization — those players loved him — but it's a different kind of energy. It's very positive. It's all kinetic. It's 'let's go, let's go, let's go.' As far as that defense goes, there might not have been any better defense in the past 10 years in football (than Seattle)

JA: How do you view the upcoming effort for the Falcons? Would "rebuilding" be a word you'd use?

PS: It has to start from the inside out. The offensive line, obviously, stung with injuries — that hurts. You need to build from the draft and free agency this year. It's there in the skill positions. I think Matt Ryan's a top-10 quarterback. I think Julio (Jones) and Roddy (White) are elite wide receivers. The running backs are fine. The defensive backfield is good. It's just the front seven, and that's where it starts.

JA: From the running back perspective, do you think the Falcons have that guy that can carry the ball 25 times a game on the roster?