Pre-game burning questions: How do Falcons manage A.J. Terrell's absence?

Matt Tabeek, Kelsey Conway and Will McFadden discuss some of the key storylines for today's matchup

Sep 27, 2020 at 11:41 AM
32325460_10215221606509381_3366539333908561920_n
Unknown
matthew-tabeek-headshot
by Will McFaddenKelsey Conway & Matthew Tabeek
Terrell_AF_20200911_Practice_KD2_3227
Photo: Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons (0-2) are back home for an important game against the undefeated Chicago Bears (2-0). The Falcons are looking for their first win of the season, but they head into the contest banged up after last week's shootout against the Dallas Cowboys.

RELATED CONTENT

With five starters listed as questionable for the contest, Ricardo Allen and Kendall Sheffield ruled out due to injury and A.J. Terrell going on the reserve/COVID-19 list, Atlanta will need those available on Sunday to step up and make plays. Ahead of the game, AtlantaFalcons.com writers Matt Tabeek, Kelsey Conway and Will McFadden discussed some of the key storylines for today's matchup.

Can the Falcons pass rush get to Mitchell Trubisky?

Kelsey Conway: Hopefully they have Dante Fowler and Takk McKinley because if not, it will be tough. Another player besides Grady Jarrett will have to step up if that's the case. Falcons defensive coordinator Raheem Morris said they needed to create more pressure this week so it will be interesting to see what pressure packages they've put together.

Will McFadden: The Bears have given up five sacks through two games so far, so the Falcons should have their opportunities to get to Mitch Trubisky. He's got some nice athleticism, though, which means Atlanta will have to get multiple defenders into the backfield to prevent him from escaping. If Dante Fowler and Takk McKinley are unable to go, Grady Jarrett will need to step up and lead the way. This should be the first game for rookie defensive tackle Marlon Davidson, so it will be interesting to see what he brings to the table, but other linemen like John Cominsky and Jacob Tuioti-Mariner will need to make plays as well.

Matt Tabeek: The Falcons have tallied four sacks this season – three in Week 1 vs. the Seahawks and one last week on Dak Prescott and the Cowboys. Of course, it's not all about sacks – pressure and affecting the quarterback is what ultimately counts. The Falcons must make Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky uncomfortable on Sunday. Force him out of the pocket, affect his throws and make him make some mistakes – and good things will happen for the Falcons. If they can't, the Bears have the type of offense that will just eat up clock and score just enough points because their defense is stellar. Keep this in mind, too: The Giants were able to sack Trubisky four times last week in Chicago's 17-13 win at Soldier Field.

AF_20200923_Practice_KD2_4831_16x9web

Will Todd Gurley have over 100 rushing yards?

Conway: I think the Bears will be so focused on shutting down Atlanta's passing attack, this could be the game Todd Gurley gets going and stays hot for the whole game. I don't think he'll rush for 100 yards but I think he'll be close.

McFadden: Based on what I've seen from Gurley so far, I don't think he'll get over the century mark today. The Bears allow just 106.5 rushing yards per game, and the Falcons like to get multiple players touches out of the backfield. I think it's feasible for Atlanta to reach 100 yards rushing as a team, and that kind of balance will help them be more threatening on offense, but I don't know if Gurley does that by himself.

Tabeek: I think it's possible – Adrian Peterson of the Lions rushed for 93 yards on 14 carries against this Bears defense in Week 1 – and it would certainly help the Falcons offense. I've written it countless times and I'll write it again: If the Falcons can establish the run, it opens up everything else in their playbook. And if they're running the ball that also means they're likely moving the chains and eating up the clock – all good things. I would think every team goes into every single game saying, "We must establish the run." And every defense goes into every game saying, "We must take away the run game." The Bears have a very good defense, so this will be strength vs. strength when the Falcons offense is on the field.

What is your concern level with the absence of A.J. Terrell for today's game?

Conway: Not going to sugarcoat this one, this is a tough loss for the Falcons. Without Kendall Sheffield and A.J. Terrell, the Falcons will rely on Isaiah Oliver, Blidi Wreh-Wilson and Darqueze Dennard today at cornerback. I'd be more concerned if this was in Week 1 or 2 with those quarterbacks, but again, my concern level is high.

McFadden: I think Kelsey is spot on. It helps that this is Mitch Trubisky and not Russell Wilson or Dak Prescott, but those two players earned Offensive Player of the Week honors after facing the Falcons, and that was with Terrell in the fold. He played well against the Cowboys, and it's not good to see any player go on the reserve/COVID-19 list. He was always going to be an important player for this team, but they will have to make do without him against the Bears.

Tabeek: I think it's a huge concern anytime you find out your starter is out just hours before a game. But, as you know in any sport when someone else goes down, it's next man up. Atlanta is currently allowing 476.5 yards per game, which ranks 31 out of 32 teams, and is giving up an average 39.0 points per game, which is worst in the league. The Bears have watched the Falcons' first two games, too, and will obviously look for ways to attack this defense. And until the Falcons can prove they can stop offenses, teams will attack them in the same manner, regardless if A.J. Terrell is playing or not. If the Falcons can generate a pass rush against Chicago, that will certainly help the back end of the defense.

AF_20200913_SEAatATL_RF1_6088
Photo: Atlanta Falcons

Can the Falcons offensive line give Matt Ryan time against the Bears pass rush?

Conway: This will be the toughest test they've faced so far. We'll find out how good this offensive line really is today. I think if the sacks stay below three, Matt Ryan and the Falcons will be in good shape. 

McFadden: Atlanta's offensive line has looked impressive through two games this season, but we'll know if they are legit or not today. The Bears improved their front by adding Robert Quinn this offseason, and both Khalil Mack and Akiem Hicks can really stress offensive lines. The Falcons' ability to give Matt Ryan time against a good Bears secondary could mean the difference in this game.

Tabeek: I think this might be the key to the game, for both teams. If the Falcons can give Matt Ryan time, the Falcons will generate points – with or without Julio Jones. However, if Chicago can get to Ryan, harass him with Robert Quinn, Khalil Mack, Akiem Hicks and Roquan Smith, I think the Bears can possibly turn the tide in their favor so long as Mitchell Trubisky and Co. do their jobs. I think this Chicago's best chance to win, to be honest. If Kaleb McGary can't go today, I'll be watching that right tackle spot closely – and how they handle those Bears pass rushers.

Related Content

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 high-fives Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn during the first half against the Chicago Bears on September 27, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
news

Falcons players defend Dan Quinn: 'This has nothing to do with him'

Players are taking accountability for their role in the team's losses this season
Tabeek: Falcons need to roll the dice, now
news

Tabeek: Falcons need to roll the dice, now

For the second week in a row the Falcons squander a big lead and it's clear something needs to change in Atlanta
Dante Fowler: Our back is against the wall
news

Dante Fowler: Our back is against the wall

Dante Fowler spoke up in the locker room following the Falcons' 30-26 loss to the Chicago Bears
Three fourth-quarter touchdowns help Bears beat Falcons
news

Three fourth-quarter touchdowns help Bears beat Falcons

Bears quarterback Nick Foles sparked the fourth-quarter comeback with three touchdown passes
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 looks on in the first half on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
news

Falcons-Bears inactives: Julio Jones ruled out for matchup

Jones is among the seven Falcons players listed as inactive by the team, a list that includes five starters
Falcons place A.J. Terrell on reserve/COVID-19 list
news

Falcons place A.J. Terrell on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Atlanta Falcons announced several roster moves on Saturday, including placing their first-round pick on the reserve/COVID-19 list
Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Matt Gono #73 in action at IBM Performance Field on September 2, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
news

Matt Gono will be 'ready to play' if first start comes against Bears and Khalil Mack

If Kaleb McGary is unable to play for Atlanta, Gono is in line to make his first start against a very good pass rush
Falcons injury report: Julio Jones, Dante Fowler among five starters questionable for Bears game
news

Falcons injury report: Julio Jones, Dante Fowler among five starters questionable for Bears game

After ruling out Ricardo Allen and Kendall Sheffield for Sunday, the Falcons head into the weekend with five starters listed as questionable
Q&A with Jonathan Vilma of FOX Sports: Falcons-Bears matchup, red zone, Calvin Ridley
news

Q&A with Jonathan Vilma of FOX Sports: Falcons-Bears matchup, red zone, Calvin Ridley

FOX color analyst Jonathan Vilma previews the upcoming matchup between the Falcons and Bears
Falcons delaying decision on Julio Jones, rule Ricardo Allen, Kendall Sheffield out vs. Bears
news

Falcons delaying decision on Julio Jones, rule Ricardo Allen, Kendall Sheffield out vs. Bears

Atlanta will not make a final decision on Jones's availability for Sunday until it is nearly game time
Falcons-Bears preview: Atlanta has climbed out of 0-2 hole before
news

Falcons-Bears preview: Atlanta has climbed out of 0-2 hole before

Dissecting Atlanta's defense, monitoring Julio Jones's hamstring, Matt Ryan prepping to face a great pass rush and more

Top News

Tabeek: Falcons need to roll the dice, now

Tabeek: Falcons need to roll the dice, now

Game highlights: Bears vs. Falcons | Week 3

Game highlights: Bears vs. Falcons | Week 3

Three fourth-quarter touchdowns help Bears beat Falcons

Three fourth-quarter touchdowns help Bears beat Falcons

Atlanta Falcons Postgame Breakdown | Week 3 - Falcons vs. Bears

Atlanta Falcons Postgame Breakdown | Week 3 - Falcons vs. Bears

Advertising