Pre-game burning questions: How do Falcons manage A.J. Terrell's absence?

Can the Falcons pass rush get to Mitchell Trubisky?

Kelsey Conway: Hopefully they have Dante Fowler and Takk McKinley because if not, it will be tough. Another player besides Grady Jarrett will have to step up if that's the case. Falcons defensive coordinator Raheem Morris said they needed to create more pressure this week so it will be interesting to see what pressure packages they've put together.

Will McFadden: The Bears have given up five sacks through two games so far, so the Falcons should have their opportunities to get to Mitch Trubisky. He's got some nice athleticism, though, which means Atlanta will have to get multiple defenders into the backfield to prevent him from escaping. If Dante Fowler and Takk McKinley are unable to go, Grady Jarrett will need to step up and lead the way. This should be the first game for rookie defensive tackle Marlon Davidson, so it will be interesting to see what he brings to the table, but other linemen like John Cominsky and Jacob Tuioti-Mariner will need to make plays as well.