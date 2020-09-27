Falcons-Bears inactives: Julio Jones ruled out for matchup

Jones is among the seven Falcons players listed as inactive by the team, a list that includes five starters

Sep 27, 2020 at 11:28 AM
32325460_10215221606509381_3366539333908561920_n
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

AF_20200920_ATLatDAL_KH1_5276_16x9web
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 looks on in the first half on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

The Atlanta Falcons will be without star receiver Julio Jones for Sunday's matchup against the Chicago Bears.

Jones is among the seven players listed as inactive by the team, a list that includes five starters. Among the starters who are inactive for Atlanta alongside of Jones are safety Ricardo Allen, linebacker Foye Oluokun, right tackle Kaleb McGary and defensive end Takk McKinley. Atlanta needs a win against Chicago to avoid falling to 0-3, and it will have to accomplish that without some talented players.

Here is the full list of inactive players for the Falcons:

_vsCHI_inactives.jpg

