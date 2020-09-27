Falcons-Bears inactives: Julio Jones ruled out for matchup

The Atlanta Falcons will be without star receiver Julio Jones for Sunday's matchup against the Chicago Bears.
Jones is among the seven players listed as inactive by the team, a list that includes five starters. Among the starters who are inactive for Atlanta alongside of Jones are safety Ricardo Allen, linebacker Foye Oluokun, right tackle Kaleb McGary and defensive end Takk McKinley. Atlanta needs a win against Chicago to avoid falling to 0-3, and it will have to accomplish that without some talented players.
Here is the full list of inactive players for the Falcons: