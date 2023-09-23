Falcons elevate two linemen from the practice squad ahead of Week 3 matchup vs. Lions

Offensive tackle Tyler Vrabel, defensive lineman Timmy Horne add depth to the lines of scrimmage in Detroit. 

Sep 23, 2023 at 02:30 PM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Tori McElhaney

Falcons Content Producer

ATLANTA -- The Falcons have brought up a duo of depth at the line of scrimmage ahead of Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions. Atlanta elevated defensive lineman Timmy Horne and offensive lineman Tyler Vrabel from the practice squad on Saturday afternoon. This is both of these players' first practice squad elevation.

Horne was an important piece of depth for the Falcons in 2022. When Ta'Quon Graham suffered a season-ending knee injury, Horne actually made five starts to finish out the year. He saw action in 17 games last season, making 27 combined tackle (three for a loss) and one quarterback hit.

The Falcons will release their inactives list 90 minutes prior to the start of Sunday's game.

