Five things to watch when Falcons travel to Detroit to face the Lions

2. Battle of the rookie backs

No one can talk about this game without at least mentioning the names Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs. The two rookie backs have stories running parallel with each other.

Robinson? Drafted No. 8 overall to the Falcons. Gibbs? Taken four spots later with the No. 12 overall pick to Detroit.

Robinson? Joined up with Tyler Allgeier, a bruiser in the backfield. Gibbs? David Montgomery's status may be questionable for Sunday's game, but this running back duo has been pretty fun to watch, too, with Montgomery leading the charge.

There shouldn't be any comparisons, though. When Arthur Smith said on Wednesday that Gibbs and Robinson have completely different strengths and styles, he's right.

"That's the surface, easy (comparison)," Smith said of Robinson and Gibbs. "When you want to actually watch the tape, though, they look different. (They're) completely different players. (Gibbs is) a good player. That's why they drafted him, but him and Bijan are completely different players. Different style runners, different skillsets. They use him in different ways, but it's just never the same. I think that's why sometimes comparisons are ridiculous but, obviously, he's a good player for them."

An area for improvement within this Falcons team is in stopping the run.