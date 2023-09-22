Falcons injury report: Jeff Okudah, Cordarrelle Patterson receive Week 3 game designation

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons are still working their way back to see a return of cornerback Jeff Okudah, who has been working back to 100% since suffering a foot injury in the early weeks of training camp. Okudah was a full participant in the Falcons' Week 3 practices ahead of his potential return not just to the game field but to the place that drafted him, too: Detroit. The door is still open for that to happen.

Okudah was listed as questionable in Friday's game report, as was Cordarrelle Patterson, too.

Like Okudah, Patterson (thigh) has also been working through a training camp injury. Patterson did not practice with the team on Thursday and was a limited participant on Friday.

In other injury report news, Bud Dupree was back at practice on Friday after missing Thursday's practice with an illness.

Troy Andersen has received the green light after being in concussion protocol last week, missing the Falcons Week 2 game against Green Bay. As of Thursday, Andersen cleared concussion protocol and, therefore, was removed from the injury report and did not receive a game designation, making his return to a game setting imminent.