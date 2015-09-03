OLB Reed Underwent Groin Surgery

The Atlanta Falcons defense will be without Brooks Reed for an extended period of time.

Reed injured his groin during OTA's and missed the first week of XFINITY® Training Camp and the first preseason game against the Titans. Things started to look promising for Brooks when he was able to return to practice and play in the second preseason game against the Jets. Brooks saw limited time against the Dolphins last weekend and has missed every practice since the game.

This week Dan Quinn told the media that Reed's injury was "definitely concerning" and he would be getting a second opinion. It appears that the second opinion suggested that Reed undergo surgery, and so he did.