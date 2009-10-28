Numbers, Notes and Colors for Week 8

Mike Smith was named 2008 Associated Press and Sporting News NFL Coach of the Year. Sean Payton was honored with this award in 2007. * The Falcons are 1-0 under Mike Smith during night games (21-14win over the Bears in Week 6). * New Orleans starting free safety Darren Sharper has returned 3interceptions for touchdowns*this season. He has11 on his career, one shy of the NFL record held by Rod Woodson. * Falcons running back Michael Turner has scored a touchdown infive straight games. * The Falcons will wearWhite jerseys on *Monday Night Football in New Orleans. * Under Smith the Falcons have never lost back-to-back games. * When the Saints have the lead Drew Brees has a116.2quarterback rating, but when they're behind his quarterback rating drops to70.4. * When the Falcons have the lead Matt Ryan has a79.4quarterback rating as opposed to his rating of93.2 when the Falcons are down. * Falcons safety Eric Coleman and Saints linebacker Jonathan Vilma were teammates during the2004-05season with the New York Jets. * Tony Gonzalez has caught a pass in137straight games. * The Falcons are44-35in games against the New Orleans Saints. * Week 7 was a week of firsts as Eric Weems scored hisfirst career touchdown and Thomas DeCoud had hisfirst career sack. * The Saints rankNo. 1in the NFL in points per game with39.6 and the Falcons rankNo. 11in opponents points per game with19. * Both Mike Smith and Sean Payton coached at San Diego State. Smith was the Assistant Coach in1982and Linebackers Coach in1983-85. Payton was the Offensive Assistant Coach from1988-89and the Running Backs and Quarterbacks Coach from1992-93. * Roddy White had10receptions and164receiving yards the last time these two teams took the field. * Falcons cornerback Chevis Jackson and tight end Keith Zinger both attended Louisiana State University and won the2008BCS National Championship with LSU. The championship game was played in the Louisiana Superdome. Center Todd McClure also went to LSU, which is the school most represented on the Falcons roster. * The Week 8 game between the Saints and Falcons will be the Saintsfirst division game of the 2009 season. * Brees competed with Falcons running back Michael Turner and tight end Justin Peelle on the San Diego Chargers. * At the end of the first quarter in Dallas, the Falcons defense held the Cowboys to18total yards (18rushing andzeropassing). * The Falcons rankNo. 8in turnover differential( 3)and the Saints rank No. 4 ( 8)**.
Ricardo Allen launches podcast with wife, Grace
Atlanta Falcons safety Ricardo Allen has launched a podcast with his wife, Grace. Get to know the player and his family with each episode
Calvin Ridley celebrates all-black golf team's historical win
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley took time during the week of his birthday to celebrate the historical victory of an Atlanta high school golf team.
2019 NFL Combine: Position-by-position list of all the players attending
Take a look at some of the top prospects of the 2019 NFL Draft class
Falcons minicamp preview: Five burning questions to be answered
Here are five of the biggest questions to watch for at Falcons' minicamp Built by The Home Depot
Early Bird Report 6/7: The Falcons defense is setting the bar high for 2018
Today's Early Bird Report includes expectations from the Falcons' defensive players on what they're capable of as well as punishment for the Baltimore Ravens.
NFL.com identifies Takk McKinley as Falcons' key homegrown player for 2018
McKinley turned in a promising rookie campaign, and he could be in line for a bigger role in his second season.
More questions about my all-time Falcons team, Steve Sarkisian in Year 2, special teams, more
You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers -- Straight from the 'Beek
Steve Sarkisian on entering Year 2 with Falcons: Difference is night and day
The Falcons offensive coordinator is much more comfortable heading into his second season
Falcons' Desmond Trufant looking 'really fit, strong' as he prepares for his sixth season
Desmond Trufant is back to his normal offseason routine and feels as good and strong as he has in a while
Early Bird Report 6/6: Matt Ryan's spot on a recent NFL quarterback ranking
Today's Early Bird Report includes Matt Ryan's place on a recent ranking of NFL quarterbacks as well as the latest on Dalvin Cook's rehab.
Questions about Alex Mack, all-time Falcons team, linebacker depth, draft, more
You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers -- Straight from the 'Beek