NFL Prospects Show Speed at Scouting Combine

Mar 04, 2016 at 02:07 AM
Andrew Hirsh

atlantafalcons.com

As Dan Quinn told reporters last week, the Falcons will be focused on adding speed to their roster this offseason. Perhaps the best way to accomplish this is through the draft.

Quinn, along with Thomas Dimitroff, got a firsthand look at many of the best NFL prospects at the annual Scouting Combine, where potential targets flashed their speed in the event's most popular drill: the 40-yard dash.

While the 40 is more meaningful for some positions than others, it can have a lot of value when applied in the proper context. Here's a look at some noteworthy times from Indianapolis.

Darron Lee, LB - 4.47 seconds
A player many draft pundits believe Atlanta will consider in the first round, Lee showed he's one of the fastest front-seven defenders in the 2016 class His 4.47-second 40 was the best time among linebackers; only six wide receivers fared better. At 6-foot-1, 232 pounds, Lee is the kind of compact, speedy linebacker who can thrive in today's NFL. A highly athletic prospect who has good range, tackles well and is reliable in coverage, he could provide an immediate upgrade to the Falcons' defense.

Emmanuel Ogbah, DE - 4.63 seconds
Before the combine, mock drafts had Ogbah going as high as No. 17 overall and as low as the second round. After his showing in Indianapolis, however, more people believe he's a first-round talent. Only one defensive lineman (Charles Tapper) posted a better 40 time than Ogbah, who also performed well in the vertical and broad jumps.

Will Fuller, WR - 4.32 seconds
Although the wide receiver group was collectively disappointing at Lucas Oil Stadium, Fuller ran the second-best time of any athlete, just one-one hundredth of a second slower than RB Keith Marshall's. Projected to be a second-round pick by CBS Sports, Fuller, a Notre Dame product, does a good jump stretching the field with his vertical acceleration. Following a year in which the Falcons didn't throw the long ball very often, adding someone like Fuller could give Matt Ryan an explosive option out wide.

Jerell Adams, TE - 4.64 seconds
While he isn't the most prolific tight end prospect in this year's draft class, Adams has what it takes to be the best of this group when it's all said and done. ESPN's Todd McShay said Adams might have the highest ceiling of any TE available; scouts love his height (6-foot-6), blocking and deceptive speed. That speed was as clear as ever at the combine, when the former South Carolina Gamecock's 4.64 40 ranked No. 1 at his position.

Tyvis Powell, FS - 4.46 seconds
An honorable All-Big Ten mention and a starter at Ohio State last year, Powell is in the bottom half of most top 300 prospect lists. Nevertheless, his 40 time was better than most expected. The Falcons don't have an immediate need at free safety, but it wouldn't be surprising if the team invested in that position in one of the later rounds. Powell, expected to be a fifth-rounder by CBS Sports, could be a nice value pick on Day 3 of the draft.

