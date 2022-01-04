NFL Power Rankings Week 18: Packers can't lose, Cardinals fly as Cowboys drop, Browns disappoint and Falcons hold somewhat steady

The playoff picture is coming into focus, with but a few contenders still fighting for spots. The Falcons aren't in that group anymore, not after losing to the Bills on Sunday. They're still in a decent slot in this week's NFL Power Rankings after a respectable showing against Buffalo, though they'll sit outside the postseason.
RELATED CONTENT:
- Matt Ryan breaks down taunting penalty and overturned touchdown run vs. Buffalo Bills
- Bair Mail: On Deion and Foye, giving Matt help and the greatest Falcon ever
- Missing weapons, shifting priorities after Falcons loss to Buffalo: Inside Tori's Notebook
- A key area the Falcons must improve to reach postseason goals in 2022
The top half of the league is shuffling a bit, though there's little drama left as we close out the season next week. Green Bay has control of the NFC, with Tampa on their flank. The AFC is in a weird place, with Tennessee and K.C. still fighting for supremacy, with Cincinnati, New England and the Bills all as tightly packed contenders.
Let's see how they shake out in Week 18's NFL Power Rankings, with one game left before the playoffs begin.