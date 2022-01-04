NFL Power Rankings Week 18: Packers can't lose, Cardinals fly as Cowboys drop, Browns disappoint and Falcons hold somewhat steady

See where the Falcons ended up after loss to Buffalo Bills

Jan 04, 2022 at 12:49 AM
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

The playoff picture is coming into focus, with but a few contenders still fighting for spots. The Falcons aren't in that group anymore, not after losing to the Bills on Sunday. They're still in a decent slot in this week's NFL Power Rankings after a respectable showing against Buffalo, though they'll sit outside the postseason.

The top half of the league is shuffling a bit, though there's little drama left as we close out the season next week. Green Bay has control of the NFC, with Tampa on their flank. The AFC is in a weird place, with Tennessee and K.C. still fighting for supremacy, with Cincinnati, New England and the Bills all as tightly packed contenders.

Let's see how they shake out in Week 18's NFL Power Rankings, with one game left before the playoffs begin.

(13-3)
1
Packers_table
Green Bay Packers
The NFC’s road to the Super Bowl goes through the frozen tundra.
(12-4)
2
1
Bucs_table
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
AB they can do without. Chris Godwin they’ll desperately miss. Brady has to make it work with some new faces.
(11-5)
3
1
Chiefs_table
Kansas City Chiefs
Bet Andy Reid wishes he had Ja’Marr Chase but knows deep down the Chiefs are gonna be okay with Kelce leading the way.
(12-4)
4
Rams_table
Los Angeles Rams
L.A.’s back on a roll, with trade returns Von Miller and OBJ starting to contribute. Look out.
(11-5)
5
2
Titans_table
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee could lock up the AFC’s No. 1 seed. Maybe with Derrick Henry off IR and in the lineup. Keep an eye on that possible development.
(10-6)
6
2
Bengals_table
Cincinnati Bengals
Great win over the Chiefs. Ja’Marr Chase is a cheat code.
(11-5)
7
4
Cardinals_Table
Arizona Cardinals
Nice win over the Cowboys. Going back to dominant form or back to recent struggles? We’ll see.
(11-5)
8
3
Cowboys_table
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas had been throttling bad competition. Cardinals aren't that. They put up a real fight and won.
(10-6)
9
Bills_table
Buffalo Bills
The Bills can run. That’ll be important in the cold and snow.
(10-6)
10
Patriots_table
New England Patriots
The Jaguars are always around to make a team feel better. Mac Jones looked good in a big win.
(9-7)
11
5
Colts_table
Indianapolis Colts
Can’t wait for Colt fan to tell me this is too low. Loss to the Raiders hurts. Carson Wentz better get right, and do it fast.
(9-7)
12
49ers_table
San Francisco 49ers
That Trey Lance kid can sling it. And he's not afraid to let it rip.
(9-7)
13
Chargers_table
Los Angeles Chargers
Justin Herbert is that dude. He’ll have to be to beat the Raiders Sunday night in a do-or-die affair.
(9-7)
14
Raiders_table
Las Vegas Raiders
Silver and Black find a way to stay alive on the field, even when their world’s collapsing off of it. Another run-in with the law? Wow.
(9-7)
15
Eagles.png
Philadelphia Eagles
Not sure what was the bigger surprise, the Eagles making the playoffs or Jalen Hurts coming out of that stadium gaffe unscathed. Whatever routine Philly’s following, they should stick with it.
(8-8)
16
Ravens_table
Baltimore Ravens
It’s rare to see the Ravens this desperate, on this bad a beat. What a downturn. Turns out Lamar's pretty valuable.
(8-7-1)
17
2
Steelers_table
Pittsburgh Steelers
If this was, in fact, Big Ben’s last game at Heinz, he walked off a winner.
(8-8)
18
3
Saints_table
New Orleans Saints
After seeing the Saints’ recent quarterback play, might we recommend putting Kamara in the wildcat until they sign someone new?


(8-8)
19
3
Dolphins_table
Miami Dolphins
That crazy winning run is over, with Tennessee providing a cold bucket of water to the face.
(7-9)
20
2
FALCONS
Atlanta Falcons
Played the Bills tough. Dirty Birds still couldn’t topple a top team, which left the Falcons outside the playoffs this season.
(7-9)
21
3
Browns_table
Cleveland Browns
The NFL’s biggest disappointment outside Minnesota.
(6-10)
22
4
Seahawks_table
Seattle Seahawks
20-for-29 passing for 236 yards, 4 touchdowns and no interceptions. That’s the Russ Wilson line we haven’t seen in a while.
(7-9)
23
2
Broncos_table
Denver Broncos
Showing signs of life at the end shouldn’t prolong the tenure of the head coach.
(6-10)
24
1
Bears_table
Chicago Bears
Showing signs of life at the end shouldn’t prolong the tenure of the head coach.
(6-10)
25
1
Washington_table
Washington Football Team
WFT is such a mess, they can’t even their stadium’s guardrails right.
(7-9)
26
6
Vikings_table
Minnesota Vikings
The Vikings completely tapped out. Heads could roll after failure on so many fronts, but not as many as there should be.
(5-11)
27
1
Panthers_table
Carolina Panthers
The Panthers started the season 3-0. 2-11 since. Disaster..
(4-12)
28
1
Jets_table
New York Jets
The Jets were up big and then blew it. It’s like they left the arena when A.B. did.
(4-12)
29
2
Texans_table
Houston Texans
Deshaun Watson has been on the active roster this whole time. Wrap your brain around that.
(2-13-1)
30
Lions_table
Detroit Lions
The Lions have so far to go. Not as far as the Jags, though. So there’s that.
(4-12)
31
4
Giants_table
New York Giants
Joe Judge insists the Giants aren’t a clown show. Said so in an, well, emotional press conference. Somebody might have to fact check him on that.
(2-14)
32
Jaguars_table
Jacksonville Jaguars
Just hire Byron Leftwich, already. Fan favorite, savvy offensive mind and someone who understands the market. Though it doesn’t sound like the Jags to do something logical.
