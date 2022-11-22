NFL Power Rankings Week 12: Dak Prescott, Patrick Mahomes lead QB surge, Eagles squeak out win vs. Colts

Videos Arthur Smith speaks on the growth of the team | Press Conference

Videos 'GMFB' award Week 11 game ball: RB Cordarrelle Patterson sets NFL record for most kickoff returns for TD

Videos Abdullah Anderson speaks on working together | Press Conference | Falcons vs. Bears

Videos Recapping Cordarrelle Patterson's record-breaking performance, defensive stand in win over Chicago Bears | Falcons Final Whistle Podcast

Videos Tyler Allgeier speaks on the big win post game | Press Conference | Falcons vs. Bears

Videos Rashaan Evans speaks successful keys that lead to the win | Press Conference | Falcons vs. Bears

Videos Jaylinn Hawkins speaks post game | Press Conference | Falcons vs. Bears

Videos Mykal Walker speaks post game | Press Conference | Falcons vs. Bears

Videos AJ Terrell speaks on win against the bears | Press Conference | Falcons vs. Bears

Videos Cordarrelle Patterson speaks on his record breaking score | Press Conference | Falcons vs. Bears

Videos Extended Highlights | Falcons vs Bears | Week 11

Videos Falcons' Top Plays vs. Bears Week 11

Videos Marcus Mariota: 'Our guys are bought in, it's fun to be a part of.' | Press Conferences

Videos Arthur Smith: 'We've got a physical football team, that's what we think is our edge.' | Press Conferences

Videos Jaylinn Hawkins snags pivotal INT on Fields' overthrow in final two minutes

Videos Marcus Mariota dives into end zone on option for 10-yard TD

Videos Abdullah Anderson starts second half with sack on Justin Fields

Videos Pitts' stiff-arm plows Brisker backward on 9-yard catch

Videos Sideline Access | SCOREDARRELLE strikes again, breaking NFL career kick-off return record

Videos New NFL Record | Patterson's 103-yard kick-return TD breaks NFL career kick-off return record

Videos Grady Jarrett rushes up middle to sack Justin Fields, end Bears drive

Videos Sideline Access | Mariota hits London in the back of the endzone for a sideline TOE-TAPPING touchdown

Videos London corrals corner-pocket TD toss from Mariota to cap Falcons' first drive

Videos Kyle Pitts moves chains with 16-yard grab on opening drive

Videos Grady Jarrett: speaks on 'the challenges against the Chicago Bears' | Press Conference

Videos Back at home for week 11 | Falcons vs. Bears | Hype

Videos Best of Mic'd Up from Weeks 1-10 of the 2022 season

Videos Rashaan Evans on chasing horses, "outdoor lifestyle" and his big (college) reveal | Falcons in Focus Podcast

Videos Atlanta Falcons' coordinators speak on 'preparing for the Chicago Bears' this Sunday | Press Conference

Videos Jake Matthews speaks on becoming a father on game day | Press Conferences

Videos Drake London: 'We're a special group of guys and we don't quit at anything' | Press Conferences

Videos Marcus Mariota: "In order to be great on third down you have to be good on first and second" | Press Conferences

Videos A.J. Terrell shares his secret to recovery: yoga

Videos PFF: Falcons' five highest-graded players through 10 weeks

Videos Dwayne Ledford: The offensive line is, ' a tight knit group' | Press Conferences

Videos Arthur Smith talks upcoming game and players returning from injury | Press Conferences

Videos Atlanta Falcons face Chicago Bears, Quarterback talk, and what can be learned from the Carolina Panthers game | Falcons Audible Podcast

Videos Arthur Smith: 'Everything is up for grabs, every week.' | Press Conferences

Videos Jaylinn Hawkins is mic'd up in the Queen City | Mic'd Up