NFL Power Rankings Week 12: Dak Prescott, Patrick Mahomes lead QB surge, Eagles squeak out win vs. Colts

Falcons get win vs. Chicago Bears, but Bears overall record only rises Atlanta up the rankings slightly. 

Nov 22, 2022 at 09:57 AM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Tori McElhaney

Falcons Beat Reporter/Analyst

Last week's Power Rankings saw two of the top teams fall with losses (cough, cough: Buffalo and Philadelphia). This week, they get back on track. While the Commanders continue to string wins together, and way too many team fail to score more than three points through four quarters.

And with Dallas routing the Eagles, a new team sits atop this week's rankings. As Week 12 gets underway, let's take a look:

(8-2)
1
1
Chiefs_table
Kansas City Chiefs
Could I have put them lower? Yes. Should I have for only beating the Chargers 30-27? Probably.
(9-1)
2
1
Eagles.png
Philadelphia Eagles
Talk about squeaking one out. Eagles held onto win in Indy, beating Colts 17-16
(8-2)
3
2
Vikings_table
Minnesota Vikings
Lost 40-3 to Cowboys. Looking back I probably should have dropped them further because of that score.
(7-3)
4
Dolphins_table
Miami Dolphins
On a bye
(7-3)
5
Bills_table
Buffalo Bills
A decisive win over Browns, 31-23. I have little to say.
(7-3)
6
Ravens_table
Baltimore Ravens
What's up with offenses not scoring this week? Ravens hold Panthers to 13-3 score.
(7-3)
7
3
Cowboys_table
Dallas Cowboys
Y'all already knew the Cowboys were about to make a jump, routing the Vikings the way they did.
(6-4)
8
Seahawks_table
Seattle Seahawks
On a bye
(6-4)
9
49ers_table
San Francisco 49ers
Monday Night Football 38-10 win over the Cardinals keeps 49ers in top 10.
(6-4)
10
1
Bengals_table
Cincinnati Bengals
Tee Higgins has magnanimous performance in 37-30 win over Steelers.
(7-3)
11
1
Titans_table
Tennessee Titans
I mean, Derrick Henry threw a TD pass in the 27-17 win over the Packers. Enough said.
(6-4)
12
5
Jets_table
New York Jets
AGAIN! If you only score three points in this league you deserve to drop, and the Jets lost 10-3 to Patriots.
(7-3)
13
Giants_table
New York Giants
Yes, the Giants lost 31-18 to the Lions, but the Commanders beat the Texans. Not a big enough win to move past NY.
(6-5)
14
Washington_table
Washington Commanders
The Commanders are over .500 with 23-10 win vs. Texans.
(6-4)
15
2
Patriots_table
New England Patriots
If I'm going to drop a team that only scored three points, I have to give the team that held them to three points a boost.
(5-5)
16
Bucs_table
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
On a bye
(5-4)
17
2
Chargers_table
Los Angeles Chargers
Chargers continue to drop, even though that could be a bit unfair. They did play the No. 1 team on this rankings quite well.
(5-6)
18
1
FALCONS
Atlanta Falcons
Falcons held onto 27-24 win against the Bears, but the CHI record keeps them from surpassing the Chargers.
(4-6-1)
19
1
Colts_table
Indianapolis Colts
The Colts lost by one - yes, one - to the Eagles. That one point is how many spots I'll give them in this ranking.
(4-7)
20
2
Packers_table
Green Bay Packers
The Packers defense was bamboozled by No. 22. So, it's only right that they drop two spots afterwards.
(4-7)
21
Cardinals_Table
Arizona Cardinals
I thought about moving the Cardinals up, but only if they kept it close with the 49ers. They did not.
(4-6)
22
2
Lions_table
Detroit Lions
The Lions have won their last two, so they rise two spots. This is my logic and I'm sticking to it.
(4-7)
23
3
Saints_table
New Orleans Saints
This is less about the Saints beating the Rams and more about how everyone around them lost and had to drop.


(3-6)
24
2
Browns_table
Cleveland Browns
The Browns continue to drop after loss to the Bills. For two weeks now, the Browns are trending in the wrong direction.
(3-7)
25
2
Rams_table
Los Angeles Rams
Oh, how the mighty have fallen.
(3-8)
26
1
Bears_table
Chicago Bears
Falcons keep Justin Fields in check, and keep the Bears from rising up the ranking.
(3-7)
27
Steelers_table
Pittsburgh Steelers
I'll give the Steelers this: They played the Bengals well. But Joe Burrow still had almost 400 passing yards.
(3-8)
28
Panthers_table
Carolina Panthers
If you do not score more than three points, you do not get to move up. I don't make the rules.
(3-7)
29
Jaguars_table
Jacksonville Jaguars
On a bye
(3-7)
30
1
Raiders_table
Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders move up one spot... because they beat the team they were behind last week.
(3-7)
31
1
Broncos_table
Denver Broncos
Don't think this is how the Broncos thought this season was going to go.
(1-8-1)
32
Texans_table
Houston Texans
Sorry, Texans. There's just not a lot I can do for you right now.
