NFL Mock Draft: Post-Senior Bowl Update

Jaylon Smith - SB Nation

Position: Linebacker

College: Notre Dame

Scouting Report:A natural athlete who exhibits a strong burst and impressive closing speed, Smith has led the Fighting Irish in tackles during each of the last two seasons and just won the Butkus award, presented to college's top linebacker. This year he recorded 115 tackles (69 solo), nine tackles for loss, five pass deflections, a forced fumble and a sack. Considered to have top-10 talent, Smith could fall in the draft because of serious knee injury he sustained during the Fiesta Bowl.

Kevin Dodd - NFL.com

Position: DL

College: Clemson

Scouting Report: One of Clemson's many talented front-seven defenders, Kevin Dodd has the size, speed and hand technique to thrive in the NFL. In 2015, his first year as a starter, the 6-foot-4 lineman tallied 23.5 tackles for loss and 12 sacks—both second on the team behind Lawson.

Andrew Billings - CBS Sports

Position: Defensive Tackle

College: Baylor

Scouting Report: Billings, a 6-foot-1, 310-pound prospect, is a big reason why Baylor's defense fared so well in 2015. He led the Bears with 15 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks, earning Defensive Lineman of the Year honors. He also shared the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year award with OSU's Emmanuel Ogbah.

Emmanuel Ogbah - Bleacher Report

Position: Defensive Line

College: Oklahoma State

Scouting Report: At 6-foot-3, 280 pounds, Ogbah has the ideal frame of an NFL defensive end. He's averaged 12 sacks in each of his last two seasons with the Cowboys and has the physical tools needed to be a dominant pass rusher at the next level. As someone who is still learning the finer points of his position, he would certainly benefit from working with a head coach like Dan Quinn. Having shared the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year title with Billings, Ogbah departs OSU as one of the school's most intriguing prospects in recent memory.