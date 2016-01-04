NFL Mock Draft: 5 Potential First-Round Targets

Jan 04, 2016 at 09:31 AM
Andrew Hirsh

atlantafalcons.com

With the NFL Draft order set through 20 picks, writers have begun to forecast where some of the nation's top prospects will land come April 28. Here are five guys whom the media thinks Atlanta could select in the first round.

Myles Jack - SB Nation
Position: Linebacker
College: UCLA
Scouting Report: One of the best LBs available, Jack is a versatile defender who thrived at a multitude of spots at UCLA—including running back, where he tallied 11 touchdowns. The explosive defender has the makings of a field general thanks to his instincts and well-rounded skill set. One of Jack's biggest strengths is his pass coverage: With the Bruins, he was able to effectively shadow opposing WRs and TEs thanks to natural athleticism, football I.Q. and the kind of aggressiveness that jumps out in the film room. Jack is currently rehabbing from an injury that's sidelined him since Sept. 23, so it'll be interesting to see how that affects his Combine results and, ultimately, his draft stock.

Darron Lee - Bleacher Report
Position: Linebacker
College: Ohio State
Scouting Report: A Freshman All-American who helped the Buckeyes to their 2014 National Championship, Lee is a speedy linebacker who thrives in all defensive situations. His explosiveness is palpable, and his ability to bend the edge makes him especially dangerous during blitz packages. Multiple scouts have said his athleticism is rare, and as someone who plays with the kind of energy Dan Quinn desires, he could be a nice fit in Atlanta.

Laquon Treadwell - Walter Football
Position: Wide Receiver
College: Ole Miss
Scouting Report: Treadwell burst onto the scene in 2013 when he broke Ole Miss freshman records for receptions (72), yards (608) and touchdown catches (five). As a junior, the 6-foot-2, 210-pound wideout caught 82 passes for 1,153 yards and 11 TDs—all team-highs. Scouts say he has great hands and, thanks to his height/long arms, is a big target with an impressive catch radius. Treadwell is particularly strong, too, which allows him to regularly out-muscle cornerbacks to create separation.

Emmanuel Ogbah - Fox Sports
Position: Defensive Line
College: Oklahoma State
Scouting Report: At 6-foot-3, 280 pounds, Ogbah has the ideal frame of an NFL defensive end. He's averaged 12 sacks in each of his last two seasons at OSU and has the physical tools needed to be a dominant pass rusher at the next level. As someone who is still learning the finer points of his position, he would certainly benefit from working with a head coach like Dan Quinn.

Robert Nkemdiche - CBS Sports
Position: Defensive Line
College: Ole Miss
Scouting Report: One of the most physically gifted prospects in the 2016 class, Nkemdiche moves incredibly well for someone listed near 300 pounds. Fluid lower-body movements help him change directions and elude blocks; his hand technique helped many times as a Rebel. Although he played a lot of DT in college, he has the speed and explosiveness off the snap to be an edge rusher in the NFL.

